Vinesh hails soldiers, calls for end to Agneepath scheme as India-Pakistan agree on ceasefire

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) As India and Pakistan agree on a ceasefire to de-escalate the tension, Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has urged the government to reconsider the Agneepath scheme, calling for permanent service and dignity for soldiers.

In a post on social media platform X, Phogat saluted the bravery of Indian Army personnel during Operation Sindoor and urged the government to scrap the four-year service model introduced under the Agneepath recruitment scheme.

"Heartfelt salute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. Your bravery, discipline, and patriotism are an inspiration to all of us. You stand firm at the borders in every weather and every situation, so that we can remain safe. The country is proud of you, and we are indebted to you," wrote Vinesh, a Congress-party MLA from Haryana.

"Also, a humble request to the Government of India that the 4-year service policy under the Agneepath scheme should be stopped immediately. Our soldiers are not just going to serve for a few years, they are the pride of our country. They should get permanent service, respect, and a secure future. The strength of the army lies in experience, dedication, and continuity. Let us give our protectors the respect they truly deserve,” Phogat posted on X.

Her message came at a time of heightened national sentiment following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen. India has blamed the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba for orchestrating the attack, a charge that both Pakistan and the group have denied.

In response, India launched a retaliatory military operation named Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The escalation triggered intense shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), killing at least 16 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict further intensified with Pakistan initiating drone intrusions on May 8, prompting air raid alerts and blackouts across several northern and western Indian states.

However, in a significant diplomatic breakthrough on Saturday, both nations agreed to an immediate ceasefire. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that New Delhi had agreed to the truce, with both sides committing to a complete halt in hostilities—on land, in the air, and at sea—starting 5 PM Saturday.

The ceasefire announcement was preceded by a major diplomatic push from Washington. US President Donald Trump stated that the United States had brokered the peace agreement, a claim echoed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

--IANS

hs/bsk/