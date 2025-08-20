Vikramjit, Shariz, Fletcher return as Netherlands announce squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Amsterdam, Aug 20 (IANS) Netherlands have recalled opener Vikramjit Singh, legspinner Shariz Ahmed, and left-arm pacer Ben Fletcher for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played in Sylhet on August 30, September 1, and September 3.

Vikramjit, who last featured in the Glasgow tri-series in June, missed the T20 World Cup qualifiers at home but now makes his way back. Shariz, meanwhile, returns after more than a year, having last played in Muscat, while Fletcher also rejoins after the Glasgow assignment.

The Dutch will be without two of their most experienced allrounders — Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe, both of whom were pivotal with the ball during the qualifiers. Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, and Hidde Overdijk have also missed out on selection.

Despite the changes, much of the Netherlands’ core remains intact. Scott Edwards continues as captain and wicketkeeper, with Max O’Dowd, the top run-scorer from the qualifiers, leading the batting charge.

In the pace department, Kyle Klein (seven wickets in qualifiers), Paul van Meekeren, and Aryan Dutt retain their places. Shariz’s recall gives the team an additional spin option, which could prove crucial in Bangladeshi conditions.

Scott Edwards will continue to captain the Netherlands, who will aim to use their familiarity with local conditions, with several players having featured in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Their head coach, Ryan Cook, also brings valuable insight, having previously served as Bangladesh’s fielding coach.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have been dealt a significant setback with star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz withdrawing from the T20I series against the Netherlands due to personal reasons. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) granted him leave from 20 August to 4 September to be with his ailing wife. “Mehidy took leave from 20 August to 4 September to be with his wife, as she is not keeping well. As a result, he is not travelling to Sylhet for the skill camp ahead of the series against the Netherlands,” a BCB official told Cricbuz

Netherlands Squad vs Bangladesh

Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram

--IANS

hs/