Very pleased with how it played out, says Klinger on GG’s squad after WPL mega auction

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger said he was very pleased with how the proceedings panned out in shaping the squad for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction, held in the national capital on Thursday.

The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise secured marquee signings of New Zealand veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine for Rs 2 crore before adding India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for Rs 60 lakh. The franchise exercised its first RTM to re-acquire Bharti Fulmali for Rs 70 lakh and secured young seamer Titas Sadhu for Rs 30 lakh.

"We’re very pleased with how the auction played out. We picked up the players we wanted and now have a dynamic squad that combines experienced leaders with energetic young players. As a coach, that balance gives us tremendous flexibility.”

“It’s always sad to say farewell to some previous players, but we’re excited for this new chapter. Our core values remain the same, an attacking, fearless mindset. I’m confident we’ll see an excellent turnout this season,” said Klinger in a statement.

In the accelerated round, Gujarat used their second RTM on Kashvee Gautam (Rs 65 lakh) and followed up with three successive buys – Kanika Ahuja (Rs 30 lakh), left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Tanuja Kanwar (Rs 45 lakh) and Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who returned to the side for Rs 1 crore.

GG further bolstered their squad with Australia all-rounder Kim Garth and local girl, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (both Rs 50 lakh), alongside talented domestic players Anushka Sharma (Rs 45 lakh), Happy Kumari (Rs 10 lakh) and Shivani Singh (Rs 10 lakh).

“We are very happy with how things unfolded for us at the auction. We now have several experienced players within the squad, who can guide the group and give us tremendous flexibility in how we build our playing combinations.”

“Being able to use our RTM options was equally important, as it allows us to retain that young, energetic core that understands our values and playing style. Looking forward to the new season, and to playing back in Vadodara at our home,” said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

They closed proceedings with acquisition of England batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (Rs 50 lakh) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Rs 40 lakh), while investing in promising youngster Ayushi Soni for Rs 30 lakh. The 2026 WPL season will be held from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

