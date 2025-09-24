Veer Ahlawat banks on Delhi Golf Club magic for victory in India Championship

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Veer Ahlawat has had a busy schedule on the DP World Tour this season, but his focus is firmly on the upcoming $4 million DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC). With his Tour card on the line, the 29-year-old sees this as the best opportunity to secure his future.

Ahlawat’s finest moment came at home in 2023, when he finished tied-second at the Indian Open, a result that still fuels his confidence.

“The Delhi Golf Club is a special venue. I’ve played here since childhood and know every corner of the course. My best round is 8-under, and I’ll have my regular caddie, Surya, with me, who knows the course just as well,” he said.

His record at DGC includes several top-10s on the Asian Tour, while at the Indian Open -- played at DLF Golf & Country Club, he has been consistent with finishes of T-13, T-2, and T-17 over the last three years. “If I can bring my ‘A’ game, I know I can contend,” Ahlawat added.

Currently ranked 141st on the DPWT Standings, Ahlawat must break into the Top-115 to keep his full playing rights. A strong finish at DGC is therefore critical. “I don’t have too many events left this year. I need at least a Top-5 here to give myself a chance. Missing out would mean only limited starts next season,” he admitted.

The DP World India Championship also marks a landmark for Indian golf, with global stars such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland teeing it up.

“This is the biggest event India has ever hosted. To have names like Rory and Fleetwood in the field will inspire young golfers. I know hundreds of kids will come to watch,” said Ahlawat, who also topped the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit.

For Ahlawat, though, it is more than inspiration. “I won’t get into events like Scotland, so this week is huge for me. I’ve been striking the ball well recently,” he said, sounding optimistic.

