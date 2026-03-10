Vaishnavi Adkar credits Bopanna after breakthrough run in ITF W35 Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi, March 10 (IANS) Just after winning the ITF W35 Kalaburagi title, completing an impressive run in Karnataka that included finishing as runner-up at the ITF Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru in February, India’s Vaishnavi Adkar attributed her improved performances to the guidance of Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna.

Read More

“We spoke about a few things and that made me realise that the move could be the right one for me. Having someone with that level of experience, someone who has been world number one and competed at the highest level for so many years, is really valuable. Getting inputs from him and learning from that experience, along with working with the team at the academy, has been very helpful for me as I look to improve and move forward in my career,” she said.

Adkar also thanked the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) for giving her a wildcard entry at the ITF Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru 2026. There, she became the first Indian woman to reach the final of a W100 or higher-level tournament since Sania Mirza in 2009. This achievement boosted her ranking from No. 690 to a career-high of No. 466, and she is expected to enter the top 400 next week once the points from her victory in Kalaburagi are added.

“I’m really grateful to KSLTA for giving me the wildcard opportunities. I wasn’t really expecting it, so it meant a lot that they showed that belief in me. I’m happy that I was able to make the most of the opportunity and it really helped my ranking as well.”

Adkar has been named to India’s team for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania tournament, scheduled for next month in New Delhi.

“Tennis is mostly an individual sport, so getting the chance to be part of a team event like the Billie Jean King Cup and representing India is very special. I’m really looking forward to it and I hope I can contribute to the team in whatever way possible,” she said of her selection.

In recent months, Adkar has focused on improving important elements of her game. “Two of the main things we have been working on are the serve and the return because those are the shots that start every point. At the same time, the physical aspect of the game has become very important in modern tennis, so I’ve been focusing a lot on improving that as well,” she noted.

She also emphasised that her approach to the game has significantly changed, saying, “This year I told myself that I just want to enjoy playing more and have fun on court, because that’s the reason I started playing this sport in the first place. When I was able to play with that mindset and not put too much pressure on myself, the results started coming.”

She attributed her early development to her parents, who gave her the freedom to pursue the sport without feeling pressured.

“My parents have been supportive throughout. Even when the results weren’t coming early on, they never put any pressure on me. They always told me that as long as I was enjoying what I was doing, that was the most important thing.”

Her junior career faced a major setback when an injury temporarily interrupted her progress. Speaking of the same, Adkar said, “I had an ACL tear right after winning my first ITF juniors title. It happened the very next week in another tournament. I had to undergo surgery and was out for about eight months, and that was a very tough period mentally because it came at a time when I needed to keep earning points and progressing.”

However, Adkar believes that the recovery period ultimately helped her come back stronger.

“Coming back from surgery is always difficult psychologically because that fear is there. But during my recovery we worked a lot on my strength and fitness, and when I returned to competition, I was physically stronger than before. In a way it turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” she concluded.

