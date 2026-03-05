Vaishnavi Adkar, Ankita Raina surge into ITF W35 QFs

Kalaburagi, March 5 (IANS) Indian players Vaishnavi Adkar and Ankita Raina delivered strong performances, advancing to the women’s singles quarterfinals at the ITF W35 Kalaburagi held at Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Third seed Vaishnavi Adkar easily defeated Anna Siedysheva with a score of 6-2, 6-0. The match started with both players holding their serves comfortably before Adkar began to put pressure on with precise returns in the sixth game. She created three break points, and after a deuce battle, she eventually broke serve. She then followed it up with a confident service hold to lead 5-2.

She won the first set 6-2 with a sharp overhead smash after a close game. Taking that momentum into the second set, Adkar broke early as Sedysheva started making more errors, while she continued to apply steady pressure on her serve. Although Sedysheva hit some powerful shots, Adkar stayed precise and finished the second set without losing a game.

Eighth seed Ankita Raina also advanced easily, beating Milana Maslenkova 6-2, 6-1. Raina set the tone early by breaking in the second game and maintaining that lead for the rest of the set. In the eighth game, sustained pressure caused a long shot from Maslenkova, giving Raina the first set 6-2. She improved further in the second set, earning three break points in the fourth game with a series of sharp winners before Maslenkova's mistake gave her a 3-1 advantage. After a lengthy fifth game with both players fighting hard, Raina’s powerful forehand induced key errors, extending her lead to 4-1. She finished the match confidently with a precise backhand winner.

Elsewhere, Elina Nepliy narrowly defeated fifth seed Zeel Desai in a tight match, winning 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Top seed Jasmijn Gimbrere faced some resistance but ultimately prevailed over Eva Marie Desvignes with a 7-5, 7-5 victory. Meanwhile, second seed Anchisa Chanta advanced smoothly with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Polina Kuharenko.

Sixth seed Thasaporn Naklo advanced confidently, beating Sofia Martianova 6-3, 6-0. Maayan Laron delivered a solid performance to beat seventh seed Michika Ozeki 6-3, 6-1. Evgeniya Burdina triumphed over Sofiia Suslova after a tight first set, winning 7-6(1), 6-2.

In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, Indian duo Sonal Patil and Bela Tamhankar moved into the semifinals after defeating Karnataka’s Snigdha Kanta and Harshini N Nagaraj with a score of 7-5, 6-2. Second seeds Vaishnavi Adkar and Ankita Raina also progressed with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Evgeniya Burdina and Sofia Martianova. Additionally, Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi and Michika Ozeki narrowly beat third seeds Zeel Desai and Elina Nepliy in a competitive match, winning 7-5, 2-6, [10-6].

Results:

Singles Second Round

3-Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) bt Anna Siedysheva 6-2, 6-0; 8-Ankita Raina (IND) bt Milana Maslenkova 6-2, 6-1; Elina Nepliy bt 5-Zeel Desai (IND) 7-6(3), 6-3; 1-Jasmijn Gimbrere (NED) bt Eva Marie Desvignes (SGP) 7-5, 7-5; 2-Anchisa Chanta (THA) bt Polina Kuharenko 6-3, 6-3; 6-Thasaporn Naklo (THA) bt Sofia Martianova 6-3, 6-0; Maayan Laron (ISR) bt 7-Michika Ozeki (JPN) 6-3, 6-1; Evgeniya Burdina bt Sofiia Suslova 7-6(1), 6-2

Doubles Quarterfinal

Sonal Patil (IND) / Bela Tamhankar (IND) bt Snigdha Kanta (IND) / Harshini N Nagaraj (IND) 7-5, 6-2; Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi (IND) / Michika Ozeki (JPN) bt 3-Zeel Desai (IND) / Elina Nepliy 7-5, 2-6, [10-6]; 2-Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) / Ankita Raina (IND) bt Evgeniya Burdina / Sofia Martianova 6-2, 6-2

--IANS

vi/bc