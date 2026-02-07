Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the next big thing in Indian cricket: Unmukt Chand

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) As India clinched a record sixth Under-19 World Cup title, powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 175 off 80 balls, thrashing England in the final of the U19 World Cup, former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand opined that the 15-year-old is the "next big thing in Indian cricket."

Vaibhav delivered an outstanding performance in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England on Friday, scoring a stunning century. He reached his hundred in only 55 balls, setting the record for the fastest century in an Under-19 World Cup final.

"Abhigyan Kundu mentioned in the post-match presentation that India, as a team, out-batted England and it’s true. The toss was very important. Captain Ayush Mathre called it right. He won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a big final. You want runs on the board, and the celebration afterward is also needed,” Unmukt told JioHotstar while lauding India’s historic win.

“Look at the kind of innings Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played in this final against a side like England. We don't expect that in a final. You think a player might be careful, especially after losing a wicket like Aaron George in the first three overs. He had to build a partnership and anchor. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved why he is the next big thing in Indian cricket,” he said of Sooryavanshi’s match-winning knock.

On the importance of staying patient before moving to the senior level, Unmukt stated, “This Under-19 World Cup win is a very special moment for these boys. It will take time for things to settle down. My personal advice to all these young cricketers is to stay patient. I know people want them to play senior cricket for the country soon, but it can be a bumpy road.”

“Good things will happen, but not always immediately. You have to stay calm, be patient, and keep working hard. Even if things do not go your way, that is okay. It is part of the game. Not everyone will play for the country, but stay passionate and stay hungry. I am sure great things will happen,” he added.

