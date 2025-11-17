Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League strengthens association with PKL star Rahul Chaudhari

Noida (UP), Nov 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) strengthens its behalft by announcing an association with one of India’s most celebrated Kabaddi players, Rahul Chaudhari, who continues as the Brand Ambassador for Season 2.

Popularly known as the ‘Showman of Kabaddi’ in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Rahul has played an instrumental role in elevating Kabaddi’s popularity, inspiring young athletes to join the fraternity. With Rahul continuing as the Brand Ambassador, UPKL reinforces its position as one of India’s most structured and steadily growing state-level leagues that continues to set new benchmarks through a strong professional framework, an athlete-centric approach, and a deep community connect.

Rahul began his career in Kabaddi as a defender but came to be known as one of India’s strongest raiders. He is a former member of the Indian National Kabaddi Team, which won the Gold Medal at the 2016 South Asian Games. He was also a part of the team that won a gold medal in the Kabaddi World Cup 2016. He served as the captain of the Indian Kabaddi team during the Beach Asian Games 2014 held in Thailand, as well as the captain for the UP team in the National Kabaddi Championship 2015.

On the strengthening partnership with Rahul, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, “UPKL’s journey from Season 1 to 2 reflects how regional leagues can evolve into powerful ecosystems, connect communities, and turn local passion into mainstream recognition. Rahul brought in brand firepower for Season 1, and with him on board for our upcoming season, we will further leverage his following to make UPKL a household name across India. Through this continued association with Rahul, we are confident that we are better positioned to expand the league’s visibility, bring in new energy, and add star appeal to the league’s growing fan base.”

Rahul Chaudhari added, “I was thrilled to see the hunger and determination of UPKL’s first season. The league created a pathway for grassroots talent to rise and make their mark at the national level. It has become a powerful launchpad, empowering players and non-players to look at Kabaddi more closely from a career lens. My partnership with UPKL is built upon a shared vision for Kabaddi. I am confident that young athletes will once again get the platform and opportunity they deserve.”

Further enhancing visibility, UPKL will be shown live on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited's new initiatives arm, Zee Sports. It will drive nationwide consumption for the league through TV and OTT.

