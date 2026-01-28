USA batter Aaron Jones provisionally suspended under Anti-Corruption Code

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) USA batter Aaron Jones has been charged with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), said cricket’s global governing body on Wednesday.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in Barbados’ Bim10 league in 2023/24 as well as in international matches. As a result, Jones has been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from January 28, 2026, to respond to the charges.

“Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code – Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

“Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code – Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

“Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code,” said the ICC.

Jones, who has played 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is for the USA, is currently with the national side for their Men’s T20 World Cup preparatory camp in Sri Lanka, ahead of the global event starting on February 7.

“Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code – Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

“Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code – Obstructing the ACU’s investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct,” added the ICC.

More importantly, similar charges may be laid by the ICC on more people in the coming days. “These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course. The ICC will make no further comment on this matter pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings,” concluded the ICC.

--IANS

nr/