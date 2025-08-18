US Open 2025: Alacaraz-Radacanu headline exciting mixed doubles showcase

New York, Aug 18, (IANS) The US Open 2025 is all set to kick off with a thrilling mixed doubles showcase featuring top-ranked tennis stars and wildcard pairings. Scheduled for August 19 and 20, just ahead of the main singles draws beginning on August 24, the event will serve as an action-packed curtain-raiser to one of tennis’s most prestigious tournaments.

The showcase will include 16 players: the top eight based on combined singles rankings and eight wildcard entries. The new scheduling format allows elite singles players to participate in this exhibition-style event, creating rare and exciting pairings for fans to enjoy.

Among the headline duos is Emma Raducanu, 2021 US Open champion, who will team up with 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz as a wildcard entry. Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner, partners with fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic, while Venus Williams, still competing at 45, will join forces with Reilly Opelka.

Additional standout pairings include British No. 1 Jack Draper with World No. 4 Jessica Pegula, and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner paired with 10-time Grand Slam doubles champion Katerina Siniakova. Defending mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are also set to return as a wildcard pairing.

This two-day event promises high-stakes matches, rare team-ups, and a vibrant energy that sets the stage for the main tournament. With both established legends and emerging stars sharing the court, the US Open 2025 mixed doubles showcase is poised to captivate tennis fans across the globe.

The tournament will be streamed live on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Network, August 19–20.

