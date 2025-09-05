Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay seal FIFA WC 2026 berth

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay secured their places at the FIFA World Cup 26 on a decisive night in the South American Qualifiers, while Lionel Messi lit up Argentina’s farewell in Buenos Aires and Brazil’s prodigy Estevao dazzled at the Maracana.

In Barranquilla, Colombia ended a painful wait for qualification with a commanding 3-0 win over Bolivia. James Rodríguez opened the scoring to become his country’s all-time leading marksman in World Cup qualifying, before Jhon Duran and Juan Quintero sealed the victory. The Tricolor will return to the global stage after missing Qatar 2022, as per FIFA.

Uruguay, meanwhile, marched into their fifth successive finals with a clinical 3-0 triumph over Peru. Rodrigo Aguirre struck early and later set up Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who controlled the tempo and added the second. Federico Vinas completed the job to consign Peru’s hopes to dust.

Paraguay booked their long-awaited return to the World Cup despite being held to a goalless draw by Ecuador. Gustavo Alfaro’s side, built on defensive resilience, clinched a place at the finals for the first time in 16 years, registering their sixth clean sheet under the coach.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina extended their dominance with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela. Lionel Messi scored twice, either side of Lautaro Martinez's strike, on what was likely his last competitive game on home soil for the Albiceleste.

The 38-year-old also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 36 World Cup qualifying goals, moving into joint-second place in the all-time charts. Venezuela’s defeat means they must now outlast Bolivia, who trail by one point, in the battle for the intercontinental play-off slot.

Brazil rounded off the evening with a stylish 3-0 success against Chile. Eighteen-year-old Estevao, starting at the Maracana, delivered a performance of flair and fearlessness, opening the scoring before Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimaraes added further goals. The Selecao confirmed they remain among the favourites for next year’s tournament.

