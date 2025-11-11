United we stand, we'll rise stronger: MI, RCB, Kumble & others offer condolences to Delhi blast victims

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and former India cricketer and coach Anil Kumble have expressed their condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in the blast near the Red Fort metro station.

A powerful explosion tore through a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered vehicle, a Hyundai i20, parked nearby, exploded, killing several people and injuring many others. The blast, which happened at a busy traffic signal, caused panic across the Old Delhi area, setting nearby vehicles alight and shattering windows.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as a deafening roar, with thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage. The incident occurs just hours after J&K Police dismantled a transnational terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad, recovering 2,900 kg of explosives and arms.

Five-time IPL winner MI shared a "United we stand" poster on X in solidarity with the victims of the blast. IPL defending champions Royal Challemgers Bengaluru said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Stay strong, Delhi."

Kumble said, "Tragic and shocking news from Delhi. The loss of lives near the Red Fort Metro Station is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time."

"Deeply saddened by the tragic Delhi blast near Red Fort. Prayers for the victims, their families and a speedy recovery for the injured. Stay safe," former cricketer Amit Mishra shared on X.

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared, "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for strength to those affected and for the swift recovery of the injured."

India batter Nitish Rana posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the blast near Red Fort. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. United we stand against terror. "

Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav said, "The blast near the Red Fort Metro Station is deeply tragic and distressing. Losing innocent lives in such an incident is an immense loss. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy and complete recovery of all the injured. Om Shanti."

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma added, "Praying for peace and strength for everyone in Delhi. Our city has an unbreakable spirit - together, we’ll rise stronger."

