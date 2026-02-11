United rescue point at West Ham, Chelsea held at home by Leeds

London, Feb 11 (IANS) Tomas Soucek's 50th goal for West Ham was not enough to secure a vital home win as a 96th-minute strike from Benjamin Sesko earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw.

Read More

West Ham limited United's attacking threat for much of the match and was seconds from a victory that would have pulled the London club level with Nottingham Forest. But Bryan Mbeumo whipped a late ball into the area and Sesko squeezed his effort through a narrow gap and into the net. The draw ended United's four-game winning run, reports Xinhua.

Chelsea was held to a 2-2 draw at home by Leeds United despite racing into a two-goal lead. Joao Pedro opened the scoring and Cole Palmer doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after a handball in the Leeds area.

Leeds fought back when Lukas Nmecha converted a penalty following a foul on Jayden Bogle. Noah Okafor then tapped in the equalizer during a chaotic move that saw Chelsea appeal unsuccessfully for handball against Bogle as he chased a through ball. Chelsea pushed for a late winner, but Palmer missed a clear chance, firing over from close range.

Jacob Ramsey's 68th-minute strike gave Newcastle United a 2-1 win away to Tottenham. Malick Thiaw had put Newcastle ahead in first-half stoppage time before Tottenham responded after the break, with Archie Gray scoring from close range following a corner. Ramsey's goal proved decisive and leaves Tottenham mired in the relegation battle.

The win lift Newcastle into the top half and within three points of Liverpool in sixth, while Spurs drop one place to 16th, with Leeds United overtaking them.

Bournemouth came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 away. Everton led through Iliman Ndiaye's penalty after a foul on Jarrad Branthwaite, but headers from Rayan and Amine Adli in the 61st and 64th minutes turned the match. Everton's task became harder when Jake O'Brien was sent off five minutes later for denying a clear scoring chance.

On Wednesday, Manchester City hosts Fulham, Aston Villa welcomes Brighton, and Liverpool travels to Sunderland.

--IANS

bc/