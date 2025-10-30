Unadkat to feature for Sussex in last eight rounds of County matches

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) India’s left-arm fast-bowler Jaydev Unadkat will be turning out for Sussex in the last eight rounds of the 2026 County Championship season, said the club on Thursday.

The deal will mark the third successive stint Unadkat will be turning out for Sussex in red-ball cricket. Unadkat has played four Tests, eight ODIs and ten Tests for India and has picked 26 international wickets so far. He last played for India on the white-ball tour of West Indies in 2023.

“Sussex Cricket is thrilled to announce that Indian Test bowler Jaydev Unadkat will return to the club for the final eight rounds of the 2026 County Championship season. This marks the third consecutive year Unadkat will bolster Sussex's bowling attack during the crucial phase of the competition,” said the club in its statement on Thursday.

Unadkat has produced impactful performances for Sussex in red-ball games. In 2023, he played three matches and picked 11 wickets at an average of 24.2, including a standout spell of 6-94 against Leicestershire.

His return in 2024 saw him claim 22 wickets at an average of 14.4 across five matches, as he significantly contributed to Sussex's Division Two title victory. In 2025, Unadkat continued his fine form by taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.25.

Notably, he delivered a match-winning performance against Worcestershire by claiming seven wickets in the match held in Worcester. Unadkat is currently leading Saurashtra in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season and has picked seven wickets so far in two home games held in Rajkot.

He will be next seen in action when Saurashtra, the two-time Ranji Trophy champions, take on Maharashtra in an away Elite Group B game at Golf Club Ground in Nashik from November 1-4.

