Ultimate Kho Kho season 3 to begin from November 29 in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) After two action-packed seasons, the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) returns for Season 3, which will feature players from leading Kho Kho-playing nations worldwide and will unfold high-intensity matchdays at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from November 29.

Season 3 now sets the stage for grassroots growth, new talent discovery, and a broader global expansion of Ultimate Kho Kho, as international players join the league for the first time.

UKK became India’s first indoor league to use spider cam technology, delivering dynamic, cinematic visuals that elevated both the broadcast and in-stadium experience.

"Kho Kho’s global rise is no longer aspirational; it’s now being recognised as part of the international sports conversation. Ultimate Kho Kho has been instrumental in creating a structured, competitive, and broadcast-ready format that’s expanded the sport’s appeal far beyond its traditional base.

"With international players entering the league and India’s golden dominance at the World Cup fresh in memory, Season 3 is a pivotal moment. It signals the sport’s readiness to evolve from a national movement into a globally scalable and commercially viable sporting property,” said Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India.

With emerging sports seeing a 24 per cent surge in 2024, UKK has positioned itself as a frontrunner in India’s sports entertainment scene. Riding on two high-impact seasons, the league reached a cumulative audience reach of 164 million, with 41 million domestic and 64 million global viewers across TV and OTT.

On digital platforms, UKK clocked over 60 million interactions and 225 million video views, making it one of India’s fastest-growing non-cricket sports leagues.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Burman, promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho, said, "From creating a professional platform for homegrown talent to now welcoming players from across the world, Season 3 marks a defining chapter. It reflects how far the league has come and how India is ready to take its indigenous sport onto the world stage in a credible, scalable, and sustainable way. This is the roadmap we had envisioned, and we’re only gaining momentum."

“With Season 3, our focus is on building a self-sustainable league while offering brands a unique chance to engage with millions of young, digitally savvy fans. As we scale up the spectacle, our partners are investing in a cultural revival—one that blends speed, strategy, and emotion in a truly Indian context, with unmatched visibility, regional reach, and authentic storytelling,” said Dhiraj Parasher, CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho.

