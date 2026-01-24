U19 World Cup: Match officials for super six stage in Namibia announced

Dubai, Jan 24 (IANS) The ICC has announced the list of umpires and referees for the Super Six stage of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, set to take place in Namibia.
Faisal Afridi and Nitin Bathi will serve as on-field umpires for the highly anticipated match between Australia and South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground. Cory Black will be the TV Umpire, while Forster Mutizwa will act as the Fourth Umpire.
Afridi has previously umpired South Africa’s loss to Afghanistan in the group stage, and Bathi was the umpire for their win over Tanzania.
On January 25, the West Indies will face Ireland, with Shaun Haig and Iknow Chabi as the on-field umpires. Graham Lloyd will take on the role of TV Umpire, while Virender Sharma will serve as the Fourth Umpire.
This will be Haig's third match involving the West Indies, having already officiated their group-stage games against Afghanistan and South Africa.
On the following day, Afghanistan will meet Sri Lanka, with Cory Black and Forster Mutizwa once again on the field. Haig will be the TV Umpire, and Chabi will act as Fourth Umpire.
Additionally, Black and Mutizwa will also officiate the 13th-16th place play-off between Japan and Tanzania at the High Performance Oval.
The match officials for the Super Six fixtures in Zimbabwe will be announced once the matchups are finalised.
Japan v Tanzania on January 24 at High Performance Oval, Windhoek
On-field: Cory Black and Forster Mutizwa
TV: Graham Lloyd
Fourth: Deighton Butler
Referee: Prakash Bhatt
Australia v South Africa on January 25 at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
On-field: Faisal Afridi and Nitin Bathi
TV: Cory Black
Fourth: Forster Mutizwa
Referee: Prakash Bhatt
West Indies v Ireland on January 25 at High Performance Oval, Windhoek
On-field: Shaun Haig and Iknow Chabi
TV: Graham Lloyd
Fourth: Virender Sharma
Referee: Neeyamur Rahul
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka on January 26 at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
On-field: Cory Black and Forster Mutizwa
TV: Shaun Haig
Fourth: Iknow Chabi
Referee: Neeyamur Rahul
--IANS
vi/