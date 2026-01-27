U19 World Cup: India, Pakistan set for key clash after big wins, remain on course for semis spots (Ld)

Bulawayo, Jan 27 (IANS) India moved to the top of the Group 2 points table with a convincing win over Zimbabwe in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan also took a step towards the semifinals with a solid win over New Zealand. The Group 2 standings after the recent fixtures have set up an enticing contest between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan proved they are a force to be reckoned with at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over New Zealand.

In a dominant all-round display, Pakistan chased down a modest target of 111 inside 17.1 overs. The big win kept Pakistan in the hunt for a semi-final spot. Though they are currently third in the standings, behind England and India, they have notched a healthy net run rate of +1.484, which may come in handy if there’s a logjam at the top of the table.

Electing to field first, Pakistan pacers made the most of the seaming conditions at the Harare Sports Club. Ali Raza got the ball rolling as he trapped Marco Alpe's leg before the wicket. While Raza claimed three wickets for 36 runs in seven overs, Abdul Subhan produced a match-winning spell of 4/11 from his quota of 6.3 overs.

For New Zealand, opener Hugo Bogue notched the highest score - a quickfire innings of 36, which included six fours and two maximums. However, the Pakistan bowling attack ensured that the Black Caps didn't have any partnerships going.

In the second innings, rising star Sameer Minhas led the chase with a second straight half-century in the competition. Minhas scored an unbeaten 76 and took Pakistan over the finish line with an emphatic six down the ground.

India rode on a splendid century from Vihaan Malhotra to register a whopping 204-run victory over Zimbabwe to reclaim their top spot in Group 2 standings.

After being asked to bat first, Indian openers Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stitched together a quick-fire 44-run opening stand. George's departure didn't deter Sooryavanshi as he continued with the onslaught to bring up his half-century.

Zimbabwe clawed back some initiative, sending the 14-year-old and Vedant Trivedi back in the hut within the space of five overs.

Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu then settled into a fine batting rhythm to steer India clear of any potential danger. The former fired India's first century at the tournament, while Kundu's 61 off 62 deliveries set India on the course for a big score. Khilan A. Patel's 12-ball 30 added to the late fireworks as India finished with 352/8 from their 50 overs.

Chasing a daunting total, Zimbabwe lost their openers, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Dhruv Patel, and Brendon Senzere early in the chase. Kian Blignaut and Leeroy Chiwaula attempted to rebuild the Zimbabwean innings, with the latter also bringing up a resilient half-century.

But Ayush Mhatre and Udhav Mohan snapped up three wickets each, helping India curtail the Zimbabwe challenge to 148 after a lower-order collapse.

The victory means only three teams from Group 2, India, England, and Pakistan, remain in the hunt for the semi-finals spots, with a huge bearing on Sunday's blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

