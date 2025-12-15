U19 Men’s CWC 2026 countdown begins with trophy unveil in Harare

Harare, Dec 15 (IANS) The countdown to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 officially began as Zimbabwe unveiled the tournament trophy for the event to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia at a ceremony in Harare on Monday. The event will run from January 15 to February 6 and will feature 16 teams, including debutants Tanzania, as the next generation of global stars take centre stage.

Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu, who was also a former U19 World Cup player, having 195 appearances across formats, was announced as the tournament ambassador, set to inspire young cricketers through his journey from age-group cricket to becoming one of the country’s greats.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, acting Permanent Secretary Cynthia Mawema described the tournament as a landmark moment for African cricket, calling it a global celebration of youthful talent.

“This is not just another event on the cricket calendar – it is a global festival of youthful brilliance,” she said. “Zimbabwe and Namibia will host an experience that will be remembered for years to come.

"The tournament will inspire young people, strengthen development pathways, attract new fans, and showcase Zimbabwe as a world-class sporting nation ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.”

Zimbabwe Cricket Vice Chairman Sylvester Matshaka, representing Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thanked the ICC for once again placing its trust in the country to host a major global event.

Tournament Director Hamilton Masakadza confirmed that preparations in Harare and Bulawayo are progressing well, with venues, logistics, and accommodation firmly in place. He also announced that entry to all matches will be free, encouraging fans across the country to attend.

Matches in Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, and Queens Sports Club, with Namibia hosting fixtures in Windhoek.

Ahead of the tournament, the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy will tour Masvingo, Bulawayo, and Harare from January 4 to 7. Defending champions Australia will be hunting to add one more ICC trophy to their cabinet and retain the trophy that they lifted following a thumping win over India in the 2024 edition.

--IANS

bsk/