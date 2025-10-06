Two stands at Vizag Stadium to be named after Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana

Visakhapatnam, Oct 6 (IANS) Andhra Cricket Association (AC) has announced that two stands in the ACA-VDCA Vizag cricket stadium here would be dedicated to legendary Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana on October 12, aligning the unveiling with the India vs Australia ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup fixture.

The decision was fast-tracked following star batter Smriti Mandhana’s request during the “Breaking Boundaries” fireside chat in August 2025 with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, where she highlighted the absence of stadium stands named after leading Indian women cricketers, including at Visakhapatnam.

She felt that the renaming of such stands would honour the contribution of women cricketers, while also spotlighting their contributions to the game. It would also inspire the next generation of women to enter cricket as a profession.

Acting on Mandhana’s appeal, Minister Nara Lokesh immediately consulted the Andhra Cricket Association, leading to a prompt resolution to honour women’s cricket icons by naming stands after them at the Vizag venue, said an official statement on Monday.

The ACA will inaugurate the Mithali Raj Stand and the Ravi Kalpana Stand on October 12, ahead of the India-Australia match, marking a first-of-its-kind tribute to women cricketers at the stadium.

“Smriti Mandhana’s thoughtful suggestion captured a wider public sentiment. Translating that idea into immediate action reflects our collective commitment to gender parity and to acknowledging the trailblazers of women’s cricket,” said Minister Nara Lokesh.

Smriti Mandhana’s intervention at “Breaking Boundaries”, where leading cricketers discussed the stereotypes and barriers women face in sport, underscored how visible honours in major venues can elevate awareness and inspire participation across India.

Mithali Raj is a former India captain and one of the game’s most accomplished batters. She is a pathbreaking figure who broadened the horizons for women’s cricket nationwide.

Ravi Kalpana is an Andhra-born wicketkeeper-batter whose rise from the state system to the India side has galvanised local talent and strengthened the pathway for girls in cricket.

--IANS

ms/skp