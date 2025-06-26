'Trust the Process and keep pushing hard’: Sreeja's inspiring advice to young TT star Divyanshi

Ahmedabad, June 26 (IANS) Olympic star Sreeja Akula caught up with 15-year-old table tennis sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick on the sidelines of the recently-concluded Dream UTT Juniors. The fireside chat was a showcase of the bond between two generations of Indian table tennis players.

Divyanshi, who won gold at the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis in March, spoke about playing in the Dream UTT Juniors, “Getting to see the top players up close, training with them, and having you play right in front of me - it was incredible” she shared.

The young star, currently ranked third in the U-15 category, has already made waves by challenging senior players – a testament to the rising standards of Indian table tennis.

When asked by Divyanshi about her toughest experiences on the table, Sreeja revealed, "I've had several challenging matches that taught me different lessons. In the Commonwealth Games, I was almost on the verge of losing my quarter-finals against Mo Zhang. I kept reminding myself to focus on each point, not the scoreline. Then, in the Paris Olympics against Sun Yingsha, I had a 10-5 lead in the first two games, but the situation was completely different.”

“My biggest lesson from the Olympics was never becoming passive when leading - I was just trying to keep the ball on the table instead of playing aggressively. “My advice to young athletes would be to believe in yourself, trust the process and your team, and keep pushing hard," Sreeja added.

Her words carried the weight of experience, having competed at the highest level and playing a key role in taking the Jaipur Patriots to the semifinals in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis. “Don't get too focused on the final outcome, but concentrate on the process and try to improve each day,” she added.

In a heartwarming twist, the Stanley’s Chennai Lions’ young TT player revealed how the pandemic sparked her table tennis journey, “We got a table for our house during lockdown and I'd spend the whole day practicing with my dad and sister. As I kept playing, I fell in love with the sport, and then I started winning.”

Both athletes spoke highly about the Dream Sports Foundation's impact on their careers. Sreeja, who has been supported since 2021, reflected: “The support came at exactly the right moment when I was seeking sponsorship... It wasn't just financial help - they connected me with a dietician, mental trainer, and gave me exposure through international tournaments.”

When discussing her goals, Divyanshi's determination stood out, “My long-term goal is winning an Olympic medal for India and breaking into the world's top 10. We're putting in the work every single day.” Sreeja's response was filled with encouragement, “With your style of play, you'll definitely make it happen.”

Sreeja's daily routine reflects the dedication required at the highest level. “Being disciplined on and off the court is crucial for me because you have to spend at least 2 hours a day maintaining your fitness. It's also very important for preventing injuries,” she explained.

The conversation's lighter moments revealed personal touches that made both athletes relatable. Divyanshi's sporting heroes? “Manika Batra... and you,” she told Sreeja with a smile. Sreeja's role model? Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Divyanshi also added during the rapid fire that one athlete she dreams of meeting was China's world champion and Olympic gold medalist, Chen Meng. For Sreeja, the Indian Olympian shared that her coach Somnath Ghosh brought the most energy to practice sessions.

Divyanshi is now preparing for her upcoming Asian Championships with aspirations of representing India at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Sreeja continues to inspire the next generation.

--IANS

bc/