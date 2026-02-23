Trump talks football, instinct in podcast

Washington, Feb 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used a wide-ranging interview on a college football podcast to criticise new rules in the sport, reflect on hiring decisions in government, and speak about instinct, loyalty, and leadership.

Trump sat down with Josh Pate at The Varsity restaurant in Rome, Georgia, on February 19, when he visited it.

The interview was released on Sunday night.

Asked about changes in football, Trump said he was unhappy with the new kickoff rule.

"It's too bad. I, I hate to see it, and I hate to see a lot of things in football," he added.

"When I look at the kickoff, I hate to see this new kickoff rule they have. It's, uh, you know, it takes the glamour, the glory that it takes everything outta the game."

Calling the kickoff "the opening of a game" and "an important thing", the US President added: "I think it's very bad for the NFL and I hope college football doesn't do that."

On how he chooses which games to attend, Trump said he follows players and teams he likes.

"I like Georgia. I like this Georgia team. I like your quarterback, by the way. I like Gunner. He's gonna be a great quarterback," he added.

"I'm gonna be watching him very closely this year."

He also spoke about his interactions with leading college football figures, including coaches Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.

"For the most part, we're talking politics," Trump said of such meetings.

"They want to know what's happening with Iran, what's happening, what, how do you do that with Venezuela?"

Turning to leadership, Trump said experience shaped his approach between his first and later terms in office.

"I would say first term, I had never done it before," he added.

"I had some very good people, but I had some people that I wouldn't have chosen had I had a little more experience."

He added: "Once I got all that experience, now we have an unbelievable Cabinet."

On decision-making, he stressed instinct.

"You never know, that's what instinct's all about. You never know. You just go with your gut," Trump said.

"You have to put a lot of things into the equation and that equals what you could call instinct."

Asked what he learned from his first term as the Us President, Trump replied: "It's about people. You know, you have to get the right people. If you don't get the right people, you can be really good but it's never gonna be the same."

Trump also reflected on his first moments inside the White House in 2016.

"I'm standing right outside of the Lincoln bedroom and I'm looking, and it's so historic," he said.

"But the White House is a special place."

On dealing with critics, Trump struck a candid note.

"I have a lot of people I don't like, and I have a lot of people I like a lot," he said.

"I want to just do what's right for the country."

Trump has frequently blended sport and politics in public appearances, often attending major college football and NFL games.

His remarks come as he remains a dominant figure in Republican politics and continues to frame leadership in terms of loyalty, instinct and experience gained across multiple terms in office.

