True progress in sport lies in inclusion: Laxman lauds BCCI's call announcing structured support for CABI

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Former India batter and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman lauded the BCCI's initiative of announcing structured support for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), calling it a "wonderful step to create greater opportunities."

The BCCI announced a support framework for CABI, underlining its commitment to inclusive growth and greater opportunities across Indian cricket. As part of this initiative, the BCCI will provide assistance in international exposure, home series support and venue access:

"True progress in sport lies in inclusion, opportunity and empowerment. Wonderful step by the BCCI in announcing a support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India. Proud to see BCCI creating greater opportunities for all," Laxman shared on X.

This partnership helps CABI bridge the gap in support it receives through CSR grants, enabling it to more effectively promote cricket for the blind on the global stage, particularly by organising tournaments and supporting participation in away series. It will further strengthen and expand the promotion of cricket for the blind worldwide.

Over the past decade, India’s visually impaired cricketers have established an extraordinary legacy on the global stage, winning multiple Men’s World Cup titles since 2012 and securing a historic inaugural Women’s World Cup triumph. The BCCI’s formal backing now ensures that this success is not only celebrated but sustained and elevated through structured support at the highest level.

This significant milestone follows a series of constructive discussions led by Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), whose continued advocacy for inclusive growth in cricket has been instrumental in shaping this collaboration.

Shah engaged closely with CABI leadership, including Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar (Chairman) and Shailender Yadav (General Secretary), to ensure that blind cricket receives the structural support it rightfully deserves.

