Trevoh Chalobah likely to replace Marc Guehi in England’s squad

London, Nov 11 (IANS) Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be called up to the England squad as a replacement for injured Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 26-year-old Chelsea centre-back is set to link up with the national team ahead of England’s final World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Serbia, although an official confirmation is yet to be made. The Three Lions have already secured their spot at next summer’s World Cup.

Chalobah first received an England call-up from manager Thomas Tuchel in May and made his debut against Senegal. Despite impressing, he missed out on selection for the September qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, as well as the October internationals, decisions Tuchel described at the time as "unfortunate".

Tuchel has played a pivotal role in Chalobah’s career, handing him his Chelsea debut in 2021. This season, the defender has been a regular feature, missing only four matches across all competitions as Chelsea sit third in the Premier League, through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and competing strongly in the Champions League league phase.

Guehi, meanwhile, picked up a foot injury during Crystal Palace’s Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar last week.

Providing an update on Guehi’s condition before Palace’s Premier League clash with Brighton, manager Oliver Glasner had revealed the defender was dealing with a “heavy bone bruise”. The incident occurred towards the end of Palace’s win over AZ Alkmaar, when Guehi was booked for a foul.

“Overnight he couldn’t sleep, it was so painful and the next day we assessed him and it was a heavy bone bruise,” Glasner told Sky Sports. “He was walking on crutches the last two days and couldn’t even step on his foot. Fortunately nothing is broken, but at the moment he can’t even walk. It looks like he will miss England’s games, but after, maybe in 10-14 days hopefully he can return to training and be available again.”

Further changes to the England squad are also expected, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirming that winger Anthony Gordon (hip) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (concussion) will both withdraw.

--IANS

ab/bc