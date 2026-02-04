Top seeds Semenistaja and Jeanjean cruise into the QF of 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) It was another enthralling day at the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series on Wednesday. The tournament, which is being held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), witnessed high octane action that saw the top seeds Darja Semenistaja and Leolia Jeanjean book their spot in the next round.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Mei Yamaguchi also moved into the next round of the singles draw.

Meanwhile, India’s Prarthana Thombare and her partner Alevtina Ibragimova faced a quarter-final exit in the doubles main draw.

The day’s action began with the top seed, Darja Semenistaja facing a stern test against Japan’s Mai Hontama. The Latvian had to battle it out initially, coming from behind to clinch the first set and then eventually settling for a tie-break win to get over the line in the second set.

In a contest that lasted an hour and 55 minutes, Semenistaja, the 2024 edition champion, secured a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory

Meanwhile, on Court 1, Mei Yamaguchi and Yasmine Kabbaj were involved in a hard fought encounter that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The Japanese scripted an inspired comeback in a three-set thriller, registering a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to progress to the quarter final.

Later in the day, third seed Leolia Jeanjean made light work of her clash against Japan’s Miho Kuramochi. The French ace, who has a career high ranking of 91, prevailed in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3 on center court.

Last season’s runner up, Mananchaya Sawangkaew also cruised into the next round courtesy her dominant display against Misaki Matsuda of Japan, winning a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

In the double’s main draw, India’s Prarthana Thombare took the center court alongside her partner Alevtina Ibragimova. However, the pair fell short against the second seeded pairing of Polina Iatcenko and Elena Pridankina, who completed a 6-1, 6-1 route to move into the semi final.

In the final game of the day, the Singles top seed Darja Semenistaja was paired alongside Zuzanna Pawlikowska, taking on the duo of Hiroko Kuwata and Park So-hyun in the Doubles Main Draw. The later duo prevailed 6-0, 6-4 to progress to the next round, wrapping up the day’s action.

