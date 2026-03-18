Top Indian stars in fray at PGTI Open, a co-sanctioned event, to be held in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 18 (IANS) Top Indian golfers Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Shaurya Bhattacharya, and Honey Baisoya will be in action in the PGTI Open, which is scheduled to be staged from March 19 to 22, 2026, at the Classic Golf & Country Club near Gurugram in Haryana, in the vicinity of Delhi.

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The PGTI Open, a HotelPlanner Tour and DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) co-sanctioned event, offers a total prize purse of US$300,000. The tournament has a field of 150 players, including 74 players from the HotelPlanner Tour. The event will be played in the stroke-play format, consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 60 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 72.

The stellar field at the tournament will feature leading names from the HotelPlanner Tour, like Englishman Will Enefer, South African MJ Daffue, Spaniard Pablo Ereno, Frenchman Maxence Giboudot, and Finnish Tapio Pulkkanen.

Jamie Hodges, HotelPlanner Tour Director, “Classic Golf & Country Club has provided a fantastic test of golf in each of the last two seasons on our Road to Mallorca schedule, and I am looking forward to seeing the competition between some of the best golfing talent from the HotelPlanner Tour and the DP World PGTI. It's going to be a fantastic week.”

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, “The inaugural edition of the DP World PGTI Open represents a significant stride forward for the DP World PGTI following the historic signing of DP World as the Title Partner of the PGTI. The launch of this new international event

underscores the growing stature of Indian professional golf and our commitment to creating platforms that meet global standards. The participation of international players alongside India’s leading professionals will not only elevate the level of competition but will also provide valuable international exposure to Indian professionals. We continue to work closely with the DP World Tour and the HotelPlanner Tour to create maximum playing opportunities for Indian professionals.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The launch of the DP World PGTI Open provides further impetus to what has been a year of many positive developments as another top-flight international event is added to the DP World PGTI schedule.

“With the signing of DP World as the Title Partner of the DP World PGTI, our relationship with the DP World Tour (European Tour Group) and the HotelPlanner Tour (Challenge Tour) has grown closer than ever before. This alignment is creating meaningful pathways for Indian professionals to compete on the global stage while bringing higher levels of international competition to India.

“By welcoming international players to compete alongside India’s finest talent, we are raising the bar for Indian golf and reinforcing India’s position on the global golfing map. We are confident that this championship will further accelerate the development of the sport in India.

“We look forward to a thrilling week of golf at the Classic Golf & Country Club, one of the premier championship venues in the country," he added.

--IANS

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