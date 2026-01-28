‘Told myself to keep fighting and not give up on any point,’ says Aradhya Kshitij on winning ITF J200 Kolkata

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Aradhya Kshitij, a 17-year-old from Bengaluru, is steadily advancing in the junior circuit. Having recently won the ITF J200 Kolkata title, he now aims to break into the professional scene with a fearless attitude. In Kolkata, that mindset proved crucial.

Kshitij started playing tennis at age four after his teacher recommended a sport to channel his excess energy. His development continued at the Transform Tennis Academy. He completed his schooling at Prakriya Green Wisdom School and then enrolled in an online programme with Laurel Springs. With his father working in the Merchant Navy on rotational shifts, Kshitij has mostly been accompanied by his mother, who left her teaching job to travel with him full-time.

Ahead of the tournament, Kshitij was burdened by early exits in the last two tournaments, which had affected his confidence.

“I was pretty low on confidence. Honestly, I didn’t even want to play the Kolkata tournament. But something really clicked in the buildup. I just thought, why should I keep thinking about proving something to anyone? Why not just go out there and play freely and see what happens?” he questioned.

Ranked sixth in the draw, Kshitij’s journey to the championship required remarkable resilience. In the semifinals, he faced the top seed, Eyad Reda Ezzat Mohamed Sherif of Egypt, a match that tested his patience and confidence. After losing the first set, Kshitij regained composure, gradually shifting the momentum to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The final presented a tough challenge against Korea’s Dongjae Kim. Kshitij once again found himself at a disadvantage, losing the first set but then fighting back to win the match. The decisive set went to a tense tiebreak, in which he held his composure to win narrowly, finishing 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

“I lost the first set in the semis and finals, I had to come back and I think the biggest difference this time was that I just didn’t give up at all. The mindset was simple, just keep playing. That match really summed up what I was trying to do the whole week, I was down a set again, but I didn’t panic this time. I just told myself to keep playing, keep fighting, and not give up on any point,” he reflects.

The Kolkata title was his first at the J200 level, but it reflected earlier milestones in his career. At 14, he won his first ITF title at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru, also coming from a set down in the final.

“Bengaluru is one of my favourite cities to play in, apart from a few European venues, because that’s where I won my first ITF title. Even there, I had to come back from a set down,” he recalled. “Those matches teach you a lot. They make you realise that things can change if you stay in the fight.”

With a European stint upcoming, possible men’s tournaments approaching, and junior Grand Slams in his sights, the J200 Kolkata title feels more like a milestone than a final destination.

“I just want to continue being a warrior on court, to fight for everything, no matter what the scoreline is,” Kshitij signed off.

