To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) For many decades, early in the last century, Indian hockey was considered to be the gold standard. With a tally of eight gold medals, six of them in a row, one silver, and four bronze, totalling 13 medals at the Olympic Games, India has well and truly set the standards.

And someone who watched it from very close quarters for a long time is Ashok Kumar, an Olympic medallist in 1972 in Munich and a World Cup winner in 1975, and also the son of the legendary Dhyan Chand.

In 1928, the Indian men’s hockey team won its first Olympic gold medal, and until 1960, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team remained unbeaten at the Olympics, winning six gold medals on the bounce.

Looking back, Ashok Kumar said, “Even before the 1928 Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team was playing good hockey, and the very first time that we played the Olympics, Dhyan Chand was a part of the team. From there, the glorious journey of hockey in India began as we showed the world, with our skill and flair. And to be at a point where we are celebrating 100 years in the sport, it is a great achievement for Indian hockey.

Ashok Kumar was part of the Indian team that won their last World Cup title in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, where he scored the winning goal against Pakistan in the Final. He also has a bronze from the 1971 World Cup in Barcelona and a silver from the 1973 edition in Amsterdam.

While the 1975 title is India’s only World Cup title, Ashok Kumar is one of the few players to have all three World Cup medals. Taking a walk down memory lane, Ashok Kumar, who was known for his exceptional ball control and skills, said, “There was a time when the interest in hockey was the way it is in cricket now. India has had some incredible players who have left a strong legacy. The likes of Dhyan Chand, KD Singh 'Babu', Balbir Singh Sr, and many more players. The whole country would follow Indian hockey very closely, and in that era, everyone played hockey.”

He further added, “The records that India has in hockey, the double hat-trick of medals, and the craze that was seen for the Indian hockey team were incredible. Doing so well at the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of sports, tells a story.”

After the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, India had to wait another four decades before a medal came by, in the form of a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And four years later, there was another bronze, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ashok Kumar believes that the current Indian team definitely has what is needed to succeed at the highest level, and he said, “Our present team, they are playing with a lot of confidence, and they are not lacking in anything. Whether it be the preparation or the execution, it is a very strong team. The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are both doing well, and it is their time to perform and shine at the highest level.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/