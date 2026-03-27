TN Surfing Association wins Chief Minister’s State Sports Award for Best Sports Organiser

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Surfing Association (TNSA) has been conferred with the prestigious Chief Minister’s State Sports Award for 2025-26 in the Best Sports Organiser category by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDATN), in recognition of its outstanding contribution to hosting national and international surfing events and promoting the sport across the state.

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The award, presented by the Government of Tamil Nadu, highlights TNSA’s consistent efforts in building a robust surfing ecosystem in the state. Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India (SFI), received the honour on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association.

Over the past few years, Tamil Nadu has firmly established itself as the surf capital of India, emerging as one of the most prominent destinations for surfing and stand-up paddling in the country. With globally recognised surf breaks such as Covelong (Kovalam) and Mahabalipuram, the state has successfully hosted several marquee competitions, including international events like the Asian Surfing Championships and multiple national surfing and SUP championships, the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association informed in a release on Friday.

The growth of surfing in Tamil Nadu has been strongly supported by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. Under SDAT Member Secretary Meghnath Reddy, enhanced infrastructure and consistent backing have enabled the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association to host world-class events and develop emerging talent.

These events have not only elevated India’s presence on the global surfing map but have also played a key role in nurturing home-grown talent, with several surfers from Tamil Nadu making their mark at international competitions. The consistent support of the Tamil Nadu government, coupled with the relentless efforts of TNSA and Surfing Federation of India, has enabled the sport to grow at both grassroots and elite levels.

TNSA has been instrumental in conceptualising, organising, and executing large-scale surfing events in the state, ensuring world-class standards in competition management, athlete participation, and global visibility. Their work has created a sustainable pathway for athletes, while also boosting sports tourism and local community engagement along the coastline.

Reacting to the recognition, Arun Vasu said, “This award is a testament to the collective effort of everyone involved in building surfing in Tamil Nadu, from athletes and coaches to the government and local communities. Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to put India on the global surfing map, and it is encouraging to see those efforts being recognised at the highest level.”

“Tamil Nadu has the natural advantage of great waves, but it is the ecosystem we have built around the sport that has truly made the difference. From hosting international events to developing grassroots talent, our focus has always been on creating long-term impact. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and taking Indian surfing to greater heights,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

Driven by vision, investment, and sustained effort, Arun Vasu’s leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of surfing in India. His commitment, in terms of time, resources, and personal dedication, has significantly contributed to the growing popularity of the sport, as well as India’s improving performances on the international stage.

With a strong foundation now in place, Tamil Nadu continues to lead the way in Indian surfing, setting benchmarks in event hosting, athlete development, and global competitiveness. The recognition of TNSA as the Best Sports Organiser further reinforces the state’s position at the forefront of the sport’s growth in the country.

--IANS

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