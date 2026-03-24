Tight security, traffic curbs for Chinnaswamy IPL matches: Bengaluru Police Commissioner​

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemath Kumar Singh on Tuesday said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming cricket matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scheduled to begin on March 28, with another match on April 5.​

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Addressing a press conference, the Commissioner said the arrangements have been made in accordance with the committee's recommendations to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the matches.​

He stressed the need for public cooperation, stating that only spectators with valid digital tickets will be allowed entry into the stadium. He warned that people without tickets will not be permitted to gather in and around the venue.​

“Everyone should share responsibility. Spectators must arrive on time, and only those with valid tickets will be allowed inside,” he said.​

Police have made parking arrangements, including paid parking facilities that can be availed while purchasing match tickets. The public has been encouraged to use Metro services, with integrated ticketing options made available.​

Commuters can access the stadium via the M.G. Road and Cubbon Park Metro stations, both located close to the venue. Authorities have also urged people to use BMTC buses to reduce traffic congestion.​

The Commissioner reiterated that no one without a ticket will be allowed to congregate near the stadium to prevent traffic disruption and inconvenience to genuine spectators.​

He said all measures have been taken to ensure safety and security, allowing people to enjoy the matches without concerns. Mock drills and evacuation exercises have been conducted as part of preparedness. Ambulances and medical teams have also been stationed around the stadium.​

Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities to ensure a smooth and safe experience during the matches.​

On June 4, 2025, a tragic stampede took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru amid RCB’s victory celebrations. The disaster resulted in 11 fans losing their lives and over 50 sustaining injuries, caused by severe overcrowding with approximately 300,000 people present.​

Ahead of the start of the IPL season, the first match will be held on March 28 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. ​

In this background, RCB management official Rajesh Menon addressed a press conference. He said that 11 seats will be reserved in memory of those who lost their lives in the incident. Black armbands will be worn as a mark of respect, and players will also wear black armbands.​

Additionally, 11 seats will be left vacant during every match as a tribute to the deceased.​

Menon stated that several changes have been made this season as part of precautionary measures, and necessary safety steps are being implemented.​

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said that the management has already done what it could from its side regarding the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the stampede incident. ​

He added that discussions will be held on what more can be done for the families in the future.​

Responding to questions on why no official press meet was held earlier regarding the incident, Menon said the franchise would not comment on the matter. ​

He explained that a case had been registered immediately after the incident, including a suo motu case, and that the matter was in court with four agencies conducting investigations. ​

Hence, the management was not in a position to speak about the incident at the time and cannot comment on it even now.​

As part of the tribute, Menon announced that players will wear jersey number 11 during every practice session in honour of the 11 deceased. ​

The RCB management has officially announced that this gesture will be observed in all practice sessions, expressing condolences for the loss of lives.​

--IANS

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