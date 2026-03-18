'Those who don’t understand the sensitivity...': Koneru Humpy stresses safety concerns in Cyprus ahead of Candidates

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is still undecided about her participation in the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, citing safety concerns amid the conflict in West Asia. A recent drone attack and regional tensions have raised fears, though FIDE says the venue is safe.

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The FIDE Candidates Tournaments, which will take place from 28 March to 16 April 2026, will determine the challengers for the World Championship and Women’s World Championship titles, currently held by D Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women).

The FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28 at the Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, located on the western side of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Over fourteen rounds of classical play, the tournament will determine who advances to contest the crown in the final stage of the World Championship cycle.

“I know that alone, I may not be able to change anything. But regardless of whether I play in the Candidates or not, I felt it was important to express what I genuinely feel. I’m truly grateful to everyone who has shown their support. For those who cannot understand the sensitivity of this situation, I choose to leave it at that,” Humpy wrote on X.

The 2026 field blends experienced Candidates veterans such as Humpy, Tan Zhongyi, Kateryna Lagno, and Aleksandra Goryachkina with next-generation contenders like Zhu Jiner, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Bibisara Assaubayeva, making for a dynamic tournament narrative.

Humpy is one of the most experienced players in the field, with multiple prior Candidates appearances to her name. One of India’s all-time great female players, a former World Championship contender, and a staple of the Indian team at Chess Olympiads, she qualified as runner-up in the 2025 Women’s World Cup, held in Batumi.

She only conceded to her teammate Divya in the final – a performance underscoring her continued competitiveness at the elite level. Koneru’s calm and resourceful style, coupled with profound positional understanding, often gives her an edge in long, technical battles.

Earlier this week, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky reassured fans that the 2026 Candidates tournament in Cyprus was sure to go ahead, indicating that the war in Iran, and the chaos it has spread across the region will be monitored, but it is unlikely to affect the flagship event.

But the two-time Women's World Rapid Champion and former women's world title challenger Humpy had said that she was hesitant to travel and was considering withdrawing from the tournament.

This came after a British airbase in Cyprus endured a drone attack earlier this month, raising fears that the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, could seriously affect the security on the island as well.

"I am not sure (if I will play at the Candidates). It depends upon the situation. Right now, I am a bit concerned about safety with the drone attacks and warships deployed (in the Mediterranean Sea) coming into the picture. And very recently, there has been bombing happening between Israel and Lebanon because of Hezbollah. So I am a bit hesitant to travel because of this. If the situation continues like this, I am really doubtful of my participation,” Humpy had told the media.

“At the end of the day, you should be in a position to play the game in a peaceful and good atmosphere. Not surrounded by bomb or missile sirens. I think that should not be the stage for a world-class tournament. You don’t need to be desperate to hold events in such environments,” she added.

--IANS

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