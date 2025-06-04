This a very tragic and unfortunate incident, says IPL chairman after stampede at RCB function

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) What was meant to be a historic day in Bengaluru’s cricketing folklore turned into a nightmare, as a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 title celebrations. BCCI official and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and said the Board had no prior information of the on-ground celebrations and described the tragedy as “unfortunate and heartbreaking.”

“This is a very tragic and unfortunate incident. First and foremost, I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” Dhumal told IANS. “The BCCI had no prior information about this event. When I called there to know about the incident, no one inside knew what was happening outside because there was a large crowd,” he added.

The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The crowd outside the stadium had been swelling for hours amid confusion over whether the victory parade would actually take place.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police had initially denied permission for the procession, citing crowd management concerns, but thousands had already gathered to celebrate the team’s maiden IPL triumph.

“This is truly a matter of deep sorrow,” Dhumal said. “What was meant to be a day of celebration has turned into a wave of grief. On behalf of the BCCI, I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We are deeply saddened that people who came to celebrate were struck by such a tragedy.”

Trying to distance the IPL governing body from the operational chaos, Dhumal added: “As far as the BCCI is concerned, the IPL concluded yesterday. All necessary protocols were discussed with the concerned administration.”

The tragic scenes outside the stadium unfolded rapidly. As barriers collapsed, panic spread among the crowd. Police personnel, unable to control the surge, watched as many fans were crushed in the chaos. Emergency teams rushed the injured to Bowring and Vydehi Hospitals. Survivors described heart-wrenching scenes—of people gasping for breath, unconscious bodies on the ground, and cries for help drowned in the commotion.

In a statement, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed “deep concern and heartfelt condolences” over the loss of lives.

“RCB - KSCA expresses deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today,” the statement read.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time.”

The KSCA announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of each of the victims. The Karnataka state government, too, has stepped in, announcing ₹10 lakh as compensation for each deceased victim’s family.

Despite the horror outside, a brief victory celebration was held inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar addressed the packed stands, thanking fans for their unwavering support. The team, still processing the tragedy, took a subdued lap of honour around the ground.

RCB had scripted a dramatic six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to lift their first IPL title after 17 years of heartbreak. But the moment of jubilation will now be forever linked with a devastating lapse in planning and coordination.

--IANS

hs/bsk/