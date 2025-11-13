'They'll come out all guns blazing at Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs,' says captain Vishal Uppal ahead of historic outing in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) As India gets set to host the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs for the first time at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru, from November 14 to 16, captain of the Indian team, Vishal Uppal, remains upbeat, saying, "Indian team will come out all guns blazing."

“What I can definitely predict and tell you is that the Indian team will come out all guns blazing, and we will try our hardest and work hard for every point. We're a very process-oriented team. We will focus on our process and not on the result, because we can’t control the result. But we can definitely control our attitude and our effort, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

This is the first time India is hosting an international women’s tennis event of such stature. Events of this stature not only bring world-class sport to Indian soil but also give homegrown athletes the invaluable opportunity to compete in familiar conditions against the highest level of international opposition.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved financial assistance of Rs 80 Lakh to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme for the conduct and organisation of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs in Bengaluru.

India (World No. 27) face a formidable challenge against Slovenia (World No. 19) and the Netherlands (World No. 14) in Group G. "The preparation has been very good. We’ve been working hard and getting ready for this very historic tie here in Bengaluru. The morale in the camp is high,” added Uppal.

“It was very crucial and critical getting the required support from the Sports Authority of India and from the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, because our athletes need all the support that they can get. The whole team is very thankful for it," he said.

Through its Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, SAI had also sanctioned a Senior National Coaching Camp for 12 members, including 10 players, held from November 4 to 11, 2025, at the same venue in Bengaluru.

The camp featured the squad —Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, Prarthana Thombare, and reserve Vaidehee Chaudhari—under the guidance of Uppal and coach Radhika Kanitkar, with physiotherapists Dipali Pandey and Namita Rao providing support.

Sahaja and Shrivalli are part of the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, modelled on lines of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to ensure 360-degree assistance to Asian Games medal prospects and support to players of those disciplines where India has struggled to win a medal at the Olympics in recent times, like in surfing, gymnastics, cycling, tennis, etc.

SAI had also provided financial assistance of Rs. 40 Lakh to the AITA for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group-1, held in Pune from 7th to 15th April this year, and a separate funding for its preparatory camp from 1st to 7th April.

The seven group winners from the playoffs in Bengaluru will secure a ticket to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, staying on course for a place in the elite Finals.

