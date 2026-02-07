These boys handled pressure like seasoned pros: Shastri hails India U19 WC glory

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's Men's U19 Cricket World Cup glory as special not just because they won, but because of how they "handled pressure like seasoned pros".

A staggering century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired India to ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup glory as they overcame England by 100 runs in the final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, clinching a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown.

Opener Sooryavanshi blasted 15 fours and 15 sixes in his brutal 175 from 80 balls, recording the highest individual score in the history of finals in this competition. Captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (40) also made valuable contributions as India racked up 411 for nine.

England made a promising start in reply, but a middle-order collapse proved costly, with Caleb Falconer’s brilliant 115 in vain as India completed a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

"Watching this India Under-19 side lift the World Cup was special. Not just because they won, but because of how they went about it, composed, aware of the moment, and willing to take responsibility when it mattered most.

"These boys handled pressure like seasoned pros and played for each other every step of the way. That tells you a lot about their character. Talent will get you noticed, but temperament is what takes you forward, and this group has plenty of both. Enjoy this win. Savour it. And remember, this is just the first chapter. Indian cricket will be hearing these names for a long time,' Shastri shared on X.

This title triumph completed a rare double, with India currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles.

The BCCI have announced a total cash award of Rs 7.5 crore for the U20 Men's Cricket World Cup winning team, technical staff and the selection committee.

