There’s a lot of development, people are recognising women’s cricket, says Vaishnavi Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Vaishnavi Sharma's emergence as India's hat-trick hero and becoming the leading wicket-taker at this year’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup win has come at a time when women’s cricket is on the rise in the country, still immersed in the glow of the ODI World Cup win on November 2.

"There is a lot of development, and people are recognising it. There was a discussion about the men's team as well – like half of the supporters were there and are now full. It feels good that everyone knows about it. It's not like there is support for the men's team and not for the women's team.”

“There is equality and a lot more wins will come, and there will be more development, and this is the best year for the women's team as well," said Vaishnavi in an exclusive conversation with IANS on the sidelines of an event by OneDice on Thursday.

For Vaishnavi, the journey to representing India in the U19 World Cup had been a dream since childhood, and living it in Malaysia turned out to be very emotional. "It was my dream to play, and it came true, and when the wickets came, I was very happy that I played for my country and we won. I mean, I can't express it in words. It's a different feeling and emotion. I was very nervous at that time (while trying to pick a hat-trick), but I was confident that I had to do it."

Her approach to her maiden World Cup appearance reflected maturity beyond her years. "When I got the first chance to play, before the match, I thought that even if it doesn't go well, it's okay. But it's a chance in the World Cup and I won't miss it. Instead, I will enjoy it, and I did it with the mindset of enjoying it."

She credited pre-match visualisation and an unwavering conviction in her abilities for her match-winning performances. "I felt confident when I went to the ground – like I would feel that today is my day, and I was feeling that time ‘today is my day’. I visualised last night that I was going to get the wickets, and that's what happened. I was feeling good that my hard work paid off."

It also helped that India’s family-like bonding proved instrumental in maintaining morale and focus throughout the tournament. "The coordination between the three of us was very good. The bonding was very good. The team of 15 players had a family-like bonding. When I took a wicket, they celebrated it. When someone else picked a wicket, we celebrated it. There was no jealousy. We were very happy in each other's celebration."

Add to it, the coaching staff played a key role in alleviating the psychological burden of playing a global event. "The coaches were very supportive. Even if we don't know what to think, they come and tell us to chill, and why are we taking so much load? Like, we would make small things an issue and then think about what will happen.”

“But they removed the burden from our shoulders – like you don't have to think about anything - you did your best, and that's why you are here. The support staff was very good - Nooshin ma'am (head coach), Rajib sir (bowling coach), and Apurva sir (batting coach) supported us a lot."

When asked about maintaining excellence, especially after being the leading wicket-taker in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and picking 12 scalps in the recent zonal tournament, Vaishnav said, "The mantra is discipline, being down to earth. Celebrate one day, and today, just celebrate it. Start from zero for the next day, as every day is a new day. You have to start from zero."

Her measured approach to expectations around the WPL 2026 mega auction, happening in New Delhi on November 27, also gave a glimpse into her mindset. "My expectations are zero. If it happens, it's a good thing. If it doesn't happen, it's not a bad thing. Let's see what the future holds."

She spoke warmly of senior teammate, all-rounder Sneh Rana, whose guidance has proved to be transformative. "Sneh di is an inspiration- it's a recent thing. I used to watch her bowling. She has supported me a lot and told me to do more with the ball.”

“In Dehradun, during multi-day games, she led me well and would say, 'Vaishnavi, you have to do it. It's your day – you can take out wickets and just loosen your finger while trying to release the ball, and you have to take more wickets'. Her confidence inspired me, and she has become my idol and is very good."

"I liked her a lot (when she was in the World Cup-winning team). I wanted to meet her, but I couldn't meet her because of my matches. I am very happy to meet her here. I am inspired by her journey. I want to do well in cricket and I want to do something good for my country," she said.

The Gwalior-based Vaishnavi also credited her support system for helping her make a career out of playing cricket. "They have supported me a lot. If you watch the behind-the-scenes of making a life out of playing cricket, you will know well. A single player doesn't struggle - family and coaches also struggle. Your school helps you, and there are many heroes behind the scenes."

Vaishnavi's mother, Ashalata, recounted the early indications of her inclination towards cricket. "I could see from her childhood that she was very active in sports. Plus, when her father looked at her horoscope, he found that there was a lot for her in playing cricket internationally. That's why she was put into playing cricket. She also liked playing so much and didn't like studying."

The emotional toll of supporting a child through the rigours of professional sports extends far beyond the playing field, said Ashalata. "Being alongside her for 24 hours a day is the biggest support from us to her. Even if she was a little nervous, I used to support and encourage her by saying, 'You can do it'. That's how it was. At that time, I was shedding tears of joy when she won the U19 World Cup."

She also had a message for families wrestling with societal expectations. "The message to everyone is that girls are God's blessing and one should be proud of their daughters and not be worried about them, as per the new thinking."

Vaishnavi's father, Narendra, a professor in astrology, reflected on the dedication required to nurture her talent. "She started playing cricket at four, and when I used to bowl, she used to stand here and go left. I used to ask her Why are you going left? Then I came to know that she is left-handed. She played under-16 at the age of 11 and even got a certificate. We have struggled a lot to get her here."

His counsel proved to be pivotal when Vaishnavi was initially left out of the playing eleven in the World Cup. "Relatives and family members in the society support her in every way, and here she is now. It was a very good feeling. My daughter did this for the country. In the first match, when she didn't play, I told her that your time would come, and if you got a chance, you would definitely play for India, and she did the same. When she played, she got a hat-trick and was never removed from the side after that."

He signed off by offering a clear roadmap for other families seeking to support their daughters' sporting ambitions. "If their daughters want to play cricket, they should set a clear goal. They should say that they want to put their daughters in sports and make them play. Whatever sport it is, they should put their daughters in it. If they do their work with a clear goal, they will be successful."

