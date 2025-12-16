'There is no pressure; PBKS know exactly what they want', says captain Iyer on IPL 2026 auction strategy

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, while sharing insights into the team’s approach to decision-making, said the franchise knows exactly what they want from the auction, which is underway here at the Etihad Arena on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer joined Punjab Kings’ management at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, becoming only the second cricketer, after Rishabh Pant, to be a part of the process.

“There is no pressure as such. We had several meetings before coming here, and the way we have planned and prepared, everyone feels quite relaxed. We know exactly what we want," Iyer told JioStar.

On the role of analytical data in auction strategy, he said, “Analytical data definitely plays a big role. We have two analysts in our team, and the experience and depth of information they provide is immense. I don’t know everything that’s on the table yet, but once I sit down, I’ll get a clearer picture. I’m sure things are already buzzing. I can see it on the screen, and I’m really looking forward to the experience and what it has to offer.”

Iyer, who left Kolkata Knight Riders after the team’s victorious IPL 2024 campaign, was roped in by PBKS at the IPL 2025 mega-auction for a whopping Rs. 26.75 crore and handed the leadership duties.

His captaincy proved critical for the team, as they reached only their second final in the tournament’s history, only to lose the title to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who lifted their maiden cup.

Iyer further recognised the transition the team has undergone over the past year to build a more stable squad. Crediting head coach Ricky Ponting for this change, he said, “I feel it all started with Ricky coming on board. He is fabulous. His player management skills are amazing. He provides confidence and freedom to every individual, from the most senior player to the newcomers.”

He continued: “When you have people like that alongside you, it gives a player immense motivation and confidence. I felt that basically gave us the liberty to go out there and perform to the best of our abilities.”

While the team reached the IPL final last season, they fell just short of the title. Speaking on the strategy for the upcoming season, Iyer said, “I can’t think about changes straight away. We haven't started camp yet. First, we have to get together, rebuild that energy, and introduce everyone—especially the newcomers.”

He further added, “We have to rebuild the family. A lot of players will be returning from international duty, so I don’t think we can implement changes immediately. We need a practice game to gel and bond as a team. Then we can identify what we want to work on.”

--IANS

hs/bc