Theegala moves up marginally despite triple bogey in Bermuda

Southampton Parish, Nov 16 (IANS) Sahith Theegala made a marginal upward move despite a triple bogey as he shot 1-under 70 in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as the Fall season moved towards the end for 2025.

Indian-American Theegala 76-65 added the 71 in strong windy conditions and moved to 2-under for three days and it T-39th, up from T-46th at the halfway stage.

Theegala, who opened from the tenth had birdies on the 10th and the 14th but gave away a shot on the 15th, He got it back on the 17th and added one more birdie on the par-3 third to go to a healthy 3-under for the round. All that work was undone when he incurred a penalty and made a triple bogey on the par-4 fourth. A birdie on the par-5 seventh was a small compensation as he turned in a card of 70.

Adam Schenk played bogey-free for a 4-under 67, giving him a share of the lead with Braden Thornberry.

Thornberry, a PGA TOUR rookie, shot a 69 to join Schenk at 12-under 201 going into the final round.

Schenk and Thornberry are among 10 players from the top 11 on the leaderboard who arrived in Bermuda outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup with time running out. The RSM Classic at Sea Island next week ends the season, the first one that offers cards to the top 100 instead of the top 125.

The group one shot behind included Adam Hadwin of Canada, who had the 36-hole lead, who had to settle for a 71 and was in a tie for third; Max McGreevy (69), Chandler Phillips (70) and Takumi Kanaya of Japan (66).

Rikuya Hoshino had a 67 and was two behind.

--IANS

bc/