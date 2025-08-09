The World Games 2025: Britain dethrones Switzerland for tug of war gold

Chengdu, Aug 9 (IANS) The three-day tug of war competitions of The World Games 2025 kicked off here on Saturday, with Britain's men's 640kg team clinching gold after a dominant performance against reigning champion Switzerland. Germany took home the bronze medal. The tug of war event features three categories: men's 640kg, women's 500kg, and mixed 580kg. 18 teams, each consisting of eight athletes, are participating in the Games.

In the morning's round-robin qualifying rounds, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, and Belgium secured the top four spots with 11, 9, 7, and 7 points, respectively, to advance to the semifinals, where Switzerland defeated Germany and Britain overcame Belgium to set up a gold-medal showdown between the two powerhouses.

In the final, Britain was in formidable form to secure a convincing 3-0 victory over Switzerland. Germany defeated Belgium 2-1 to get the bronze medal, reports Xinhua.

Tug of war has been an official event at The World Games since its inaugural edition in 1981. Several athletes praised the organisation and venue conditions of the Chengdu World Games, calling it an excellent opportunity to promote the development of the sport.

Shaw Gaz, a bricklayer and a member of the gold-winning British team, said the victory was a testament to a year of hard training that included cycling and weighted runs. "In the second pull of the final against Switzerland, I thought we might lose because they were so strong, but I told myself to hang in there and give it everything," said Gaz, who has won three championships in Europe.

Germany head coach Stefan Heimann noted the wide age range of his athletes, from those born in the 1980s to the 2000s. "Our training schedule has to accommodate everyone's different situations, but it's very interesting because we are all united by our shared love for the sport," he said.

A heartwarming moment took place during a break in the matches when the organisers and spectators surprised Dutch athlete Vincent Wagenmans with a birthday celebration. Wagenmans, who turned 48, was presented with the World Games mascots "Shu Bao" and "Jin Zai" while the crowd sang Happy Birthday, leaving him visibly moved.

China claims acrobatics gymnastics women's group gold

China captured the women's group title in acrobatic gymnastics at The World Games 2025 on Saturday night, triumphing at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium. Performing to a dynamic arrangement of "Jasmine Flower" variations, China's trio of Gu Jiaquan, Ma Yixing, and Ding Wenyan delivered a display of synchronised precision in acro, pyramid, toss, and tumbling elements.

Just before their performance, the U.S. team set a high bar with a stellar routine, earning 28.670 points.

Unfazed by the challenge, the Chinese trio took to the floor. Following a flawless execution of compulsory elements, they showcased progressively complex skills, drawing enthusiastic applause from the home crowd.

China's winning score of 29.230 secured the gold medal ahead of the U.S., with the trio embracing emotionally, draped in the national flag. Israel earned the bronze with 28.480, while Germany narrowly missed a spot on the podium, finishing fourth.

During the afternoon qualifiers, China topped the balance exercise and placed third in the jazz-styled dynamic exercise, advancing to the final with a session-leading score of 57.290. This victory follows their gold at the 2024 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Portugal, marking China's return to world title prominence since 2016 and their first team all-around crown in a quarter-century.

