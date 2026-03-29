The wait is over…': BCCI chief Saikia cherishes 'electrifying action' of IPL 2026 opener

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) As countdown to the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League has ended with defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his excitement for what promises to be another thrilling season of the tournament.

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Saikia was in attendance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium along with ICC chair Jay Shah, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and other BCCI officials. Veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati was also present during the high-octane IPL encounter.

"The wait is over… it’s time for IPL2026! The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru beginning their campaign in a high-voltage opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, setting the tone for an action-packed season ahead," Saikia shared pictures from the stadium on X.

RCB began their IPL 2026 campaign in commanding fashion, chasing down a stiff target of 202 to defeat SRH by six wickets with 26 balls to spare.

It was batting talisman Virat Kohli, who returned to playing T20 cricket after ten months, enthralled the home crowd with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, laced with five fours and five sixes, after Devdutt Padikkal set the tone with a rollicking 61 off 26 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Ahead of the match, payers, officials and fans observed a minute’s silence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in memory of eleven supporters who died in a stampede during RCB’s title celebrations last year.

Both teams took the field wearing black armbands as a mark of respect. In a symbolic gesture, 11 seats inside the stadium have been permanently reserved at the stadium to honour those who lost their lives.

--IANS

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