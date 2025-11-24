‘The passion here reminds me of Brazil and Europe’: German coach Beiersdorfer lauds Shahdol’s ‘mini Brazil’

Shahdol (M.P.), Nov 24 (IANS) German football legend and former coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer praised Shahdol's Vicharpur village, also referred to as "mini Brazil", calling the village's passion for the game "extraordinary" and its young football players a symbol of India's growing potential in the sport.

“The passion, energy, and joy with which children here play football is truly remarkable. They have the ability to lead the country in the future,” Beiersdorfer said, describing the village’s footballing culture as “no less than that of any major football nation.”

The seasoned coach, who arrived in Shahdol on Sunday night, kept a pledge he made to the young players of Vicharpur during their training session in Germany last month: he would go to their homes, get to know their families, and observe directly how their culture shapes them.

“We are now connected with each other,” Beiersdorfer said. “The exchange of experiences and techniques will continue. Our effort will be to ensure that everything these players learned in Germany reaches the wider community here.”

Beiersdorfer spoke with the families of young trainees Virendra Baiga, Laxmi Sahis, and Saniya Kunde at their residences. He claimed that their dedication, kindness, and simplicity profoundly touched him.

“Several players from the village stayed with me in Germany during training programmes and performed exceptionally well. Their calm nature, warmth, and affection toward another country impressed me,” he noted.

The coach praised the unique identity the village has acquired over the years. “The ‘mini Brazil’ moniker is unique,” he said. “The enthusiasm and talent among Vicharpur’s footballers demonstrate a bright future for the sport in India.”

Speaking to reporters, Beiersdorfer added that it was “a matter of pride that talented players from a small village were earning recognition in India and abroad through their chances.”

His visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Vicharpur on his "Mann Ki Baat" programme, praising the village's fixation on football and praising local coach Rais Ahmed. Following the Prime Minister's comments, the German team FC Ingolstadt-04 invited young coaches and players from Vicharpur to participate in advanced training in October.

In his interaction with local players and residents, Beiersdorfer drew parallels with his own journey. “I also started playing football at the age of 14–15, and it was passion alone that took me to the German national team,” he said, encouraging the youngsters to remain disciplined and consistent. He described Vicharpur’s talent as “exceptional and in need of proper direction.”

The coach said this visit was not merely symbolic but “the beginning of mutual trust and partnership” between India and Germany. “We have come to India to understand its soil, its real conditions, and the capacity of its players deeply. We are confident the results of this partnership will soon be visible on the field,” he said, adding, “I do not believe in making big promises, but this journey has laid a strong foundation.”

The German coach will next travel to Bhopal, where he is expected to meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, according to Shahdol division Assistant Director for Sports Rais Ahmed.

The visit concluded with Beiersdorfer reaffirming his admiration for the region: “The passion for football in Vicharpur reminds me of the traditional football communities of Brazil and Europe — and that is its real strength.”

