'The most heart-warming story of the week': Shastri hails J&K's fairytale Ranji triumph

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir team for winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, describing the historic triumph as a shining example of the domestic tournament providing some fairy tale stories which will be remembered for a very long time.

Read More

Shastri feels that despite the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 moving towards knockouts and providing some great moments, the best story from last week was Paras Dogra-led team winning its maiden title.

"As the World Cup moves into the business end, with all eyes on the big stage… the most heart-warming story of last week came from elsewhere," Shastri wrote on X.

Shastri also lauded the fighting spirit and the self belief of the Jammu & Kashmir team as they beat the eight-time champions Karnataka.

"Jammu & Kashmir lifting the Ranji Trophy for the very first time. Let that sink in. What a journey. What a story. Paras Dogra, Ajay Sharma and this fearless bunch have taken the long road, knocking over heavyweights, game after game, with grit and self-belief. No shortcuts. Just hard cricket and big hearts," he added.

"That’s the beauty of the #RanjiTrophy. It throws up fairy tales. And this one will be remembered for a long, long time. Massive congratulations to the boys from J&K. You’ve made the entire cricketing fraternity proud," he concluded.

J&K scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday by clinching the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 title based on a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. After piling up a formidable 584 in their first innings, Jammu & Kashmir bowled Karnataka out for 293 to take a decisive 291-run lead.

J&K further underlined their dominance by declaring their second innings at 342/4, powered by a marathon unbeaten 160 from opener Qamran Iqbal and an unbroken century stand with Sahil Lotra, before the match ended in a draw and the title was awarded on first-innings lead.

--IANS

sds/bc