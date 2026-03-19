'The moment we've waited for,' CSK welcome 'Chettan' Samson in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India's World Cup-winning star Sanju Samson reached Chennai on Thursday to join the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of his Indian Premier League (IPL) outing with the five-time champions. The IPL 2026 is set to begin on March 28.

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CSK's social media handle shared an image of Samson's arrival, writing, "Chettan in Chennai." In another post, it shared, "The moment we've waited for! WORLD CHAMPION SANJU SAMSON IS HERE."

The franchise also shared a video of Samson arrival with a caption, "Chennai feels Sanju’s aura."

CSK will play their campaign opener against Samson’s former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, from whom they traded the wicketkeeper-batter in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Samson is in great form and is very likely to open the batting lineup alongside India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre to provide fiery starts for the franchise during the IPL season.

CSK are entering the new season with a young team. Adding Samson is sure to strengthen CSK. It's well known that Samson has expressed his passion for the franchise and his wish to play for it.

Since the transfer deal was finalised, with Jadeja and Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals, and Samson to CSK, the fans of the Yellow Army have supported him wholeheartedly.

Samson is expected to hold a crucial position at the top of the batting order and could also assume wicketkeeping duties from MS Dhoni in one or two matches, should there be any injury issues with the 44-year-old veteran.

Earlier, Samson spoke about sharing the dressing room with Dhoni, "I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni bhai over phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interactions with him. I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni bhai in CSK and I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him," added Samson."

Expressing gratitude for the support he received from the Chennai audience during his stint in the T20 World Cup, Samson said, “ I was surprised by the support I got from the Chennai crowd during the World Cup. I think I am lucky. Maybe they see me as one of them. I will give my best for CSK.”

--IANS

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