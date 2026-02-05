The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup: Jaipur Polo Team beat Suhana All Stars

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Jaipur Polo Team delivered a composed performance to register a 7–4.5 victory over Suhana All Stars Polo Team in the opening match of The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup.

Read More

Displaying control, consistency and attacking clarity across all four chukkers, Jaipur set the tone early to secure a deserved win.

The contest began at a brisk pace, with both teams looking to establish early momentum. Jaipur made a confident start, combining effective ball movement with sharp finishing to edge ahead 2–1.5 by the end of the opening chukker, while Suhana All Stars remained competitive through disciplined play.

Jaipur continued to build steadily in the second chukker, asserting greater control in midfield and capitalising on scoring opportunities. Lance Watson led the attacking charge, supported well by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, as the team extended their advantage to 4–2.5 at halftime.

The third chukker proved pivotal, with Jaipur raising the tempo and tightening their grip on the match. Sustained pressure and clinical conversions saw them pull further clear, moving to a commanding 6–3.5 lead by the end of the chukker, as Suhana All Stars found it increasingly difficult to break through Jaipur’s structured defence.

Suhana All Stars showed resilience in the final chukker, adding a goal through their attacking pair to reduce the deficit. Jaipur, however, remained composed, managing the game effectively and closing out the contest at 7–4.5 to seal a strong opening victory.

Lance Watson starred for Jaipur with four goals, supported by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur with two goals and Th. Bhawani Singh Kalvi with one. For Suhana All Stars Polo Team, Savir Mehraj Godara and Matias Vial scored two goals each in a spirited effort.

--IANS

bc/