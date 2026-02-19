‘The immediate aim is to do well in the junior Grand Slams,’ says Maaya Revathi at ITF Women’s Open W100

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Rising Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is continuing her steady progression on the international circuit as she competes in the ITF Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru.

Read More

The 16-year-old from Coimbatore suffered a first-round exit in the singles main draw after going down in three sets to fifth seed Polina Iatcenko. However, she remains in contention in the doubles competition, partnering close friend and compatriot Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty to defeat an Indian pair and advance to the quarterfinals.

Having recently featured in tournaments in Mumbai and Pune, Maaya’s continued presence in professional events reflects her growing experience and development. Her progress has been shaped by strong early foundations in India and advanced training at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Maaya’s journey in tennis began in Coimbatore, where she was introduced to the sport at a young age with encouragement from her parents. With access to quality coaching facilities nearby, she gradually shifted from playing recreationally to pursuing tennis professionally.

“I started taking tennis more seriously when I was 10 years old. Winning the Under-12 Nationals in 2022 was an eye-opener, it made me feel that maybe I could do something with the sport because I was enjoying it and felt happy on court. And when I entered the ITF juniors, I had a 25-match winning streak, won four tournaments in a row, and reached major quarterfinals and semifinals. Winning the J300 in Delhi also brought me closer to the Grand Slams, so it had been a great start for me so far,” she recalled.

Despite the singles setback in Bengaluru, Maaya views the current phase as an important period of growth.

“I feel it’s been a good period of positive growth. Right now, the focus is on amassing experience, competing against better players, and growing physically and mentally. Rankings and results will follow,” she reflected on her recent outings in the country.

The teenager also spoke about her connection with Bengaluru, a city that has played an important role in her early career.

“My first-ever tennis tournament was in Bangalore, an Under-10 tournament. I lost in the first round, but I still had a lot of fun and stayed at the venue the entire day. I’ve always liked playing in Bangalore. In the Under-14s, I had one of my better results here, and most of the times I’ve played these courts, it’s been very good for me.”

Looking ahead, Maaya plans to focus on clay-court preparation upon her return to the Rafa Nadal Academy, with the junior Grand Slams firmly in her sights.

“The environment is great at the Rafa Nadal Academy because you are surrounded by athletes, and I study there as well. It’s turned into a second home. I will now look to play more on clay courts, with the French Open coming up. The immediate aim is to do well in the Junior Grand Slams,” she stated.

--IANS

vi/bc