The entire nation is watching and feeling proud: PM Modi tells Indian women’s team on historic triumph

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 champions here at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday. The Indian team outclassed South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their maiden ICC silverware. The Prime Minister remarked that it is a very significant day, as it marks both Dev Deepawali and Gurpurab and also conveyed his best wishes to all present.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, the head coach of the team, Amol Mazumdar, stated that it was an honour and a privilege to meet him. He highlighted the hard work of the players as a campaign led by the daughters of the nation, praising their exceptional dedication over the past two years. He noted that the girls played every practice session with remarkable intensity and energy, and affirmed that their hard work had borne fruit.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without a trophy, and expressed deep honour in now presenting the trophy they had worked towards for years. She said the Prime Minister had doubled their joy and that it was a matter of great pride. She added that their aim is to keep meeting him in the future and continue taking team photographs with him.

PM Modi acknowledged their achievement, stating that they had truly accomplished something great. He emphasised that cricket in India is not merely a sport but has become a part of people’s lives. He observed that when cricket goes well, the nation feels uplifted, and even a slight setback shakes the entire country. He noted how the team faced trolling after losing three consecutive matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur reiterated that in 2017, they had met the Prime Minister after losing the final, but he had motivated them to give their best whenever the next opportunity came. She expressed happiness at finally winning the trophy and having the opportunity to speak with him again.

Prime Minister invited Smriti Mandhana to share her thoughts. Smriti Mandhana recalled that in 2017, the team had not brought home a trophy, but she remembered asking the Prime Minister a question about dealing with expectations. She said his answer stayed with her and helped the team immensely over the next six to seven years, despite several heartbreaking World Cup losses. She remarked that it felt like destiny that India would host its first Women’s World Cup. She added that the Prime Minister has always been an inspiration, especially in the way women are now visible in every field - from ISRO launches to other national achievements - which she described as deeply motivational and empowering for them to perform better and inspire other girls.

PM Modi responded that the entire nation is watching and feeling proud, and that he genuinely wanted to hear their experiences. Smriti Mandhana said the best part of the campaign was that every player could go home and share their story, as no one’s contribution was any less. She reiterated that the Prime Minister’s earlier advice on handling expectations had always stayed in her mind, and his calm and composed demeanor was itself a source of inspiration.

Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on the team’s journey, stating that when they lost three matches, it became evident that a team is not defined by how many times it wins, but by how it rises after a fall. She affirmed that this team did the best, which is why it is a champion team. She further highlighted the unity within the team, calling it the best she has ever seen. She shared that whenever any player performed well, everyone celebrated as if they themselves had scored the runs or taken the wickets. Similarly, whenever someone was down, there was always a teammate who would place a hand on their shoulder and say, “Don’t worry, you’ll do it in the next match.” She further added that this spirit of support and togetherness truly defined the team.

--IANS

ab/bc