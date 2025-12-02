Thailand women make big gains in T20I rankings after Emerging Nations Trophy win

Dubai, Dec 2 (IANS) A host of Thailand players who excelled in the recent ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy have gained big in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Thailand delivered an excellent performance on the final matchday to win the first-ever title on home soil, with young spinner Thipatcha Putthawong shining as she was named Bowler of the Tournament.

Putthawong took 15 wickets with an average of 5.33 over seven matches during the event. His performance earned him a rise of 13 places, moving up to 21st in the latest T20I bowling rankings.

Teammate and fellow spinner Suleeporn Laomi took 12 wickets and advanced 10 spots to rank 37th overall. Meanwhile, Scotland's Olivia Bell moved up 17 positions to tie for 29th after claiming eight wickets in the tournament, highlighted by a magnificent five-wicket performance in the final match against Thailand.

The latest rankings for T20I batters tell a similar story, with a seasoned right-hander from Thailand emerging as the top contender following impressive performances at the Emerging Nations Trophy event.

Natthakan Chantham scored 160 runs throughout the tournament, making her the fifth-highest scorer among all players. As a result, she moved up one spot to become 33rd overall in the latest T20I batting rankings.

UAE's Theertha Satish improved in T20I rankings, climbing four spots to 37th, while Esha Oza rose eight places to 38th. Meanwhile, stand-in Scotland captain Sarah Bryce gained five positions, reaching 39th, in recognition of her consistent performance at the tournament.

Oza was named Player of the Tournament in Thailand for scoring 187 runs and taking seven wickets. The 27-year-old significantly advanced in the latest T20I all-rounders rankings, climbing nine spots to reach 15th overall.

At the post-event awards ceremony that followed the final, Scotland’s Darcey Carter received the Batter of the Tournament trophy for scoring 248 runs, while Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong was named Bowler of the Tournament with 15 wickets.

--IANS

vi/bc