US Open: Jessica Pegula's comeback secures US Open Final spot against Aryna Sabalenka

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Jannik Sinner triumphed over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals, showcasing a spectacular performance.
Sep 06, 2024, 07:32 am
New York: Jessica Pegula from the United States started her first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open poorly against Czech Republic's 28-year-old Karolina Muchova.
However, she managed to turn things around, coming back from a set and a break down to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
This victory secured her a place in the final at the Flushing Meadows. The 30-year-old Pegula, seeded sixth, has now won 15 of her last 16 matches.
She will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Saturday. The Belarusian, who was last year's runner-up to Coco Gauff, made it to the final again by defeating No. 13 seed Emma Navarro of the United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
In the men's singles quarterfinals, star Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner advanced to the semifinals of the US Open 2024 after beating Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.
Sinner clinched a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the defending champion Medvedev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian tennis player also reached his third major semi-final of the season. The match lasted two hours and 39 minutes.
The Italian tennis player displayed a quality performance in the match and held Medvedev's deep return position with drop shots, and firepower directed to every corner of the court.
Sinner won the first set with a dominating 6-2 result. In the second set, the 23-year-old failed to keep his nerves, and Medvedev won it 1-6. Following that he made a solid turnaround in the match by clinching the last two sets.
In the third set, Sinner punished the Russian tennis star by using his fiery shots and won 6-1. The fourth set was crucial, Medvedev tried to make a comeback but Sinner didn't make a mistake to lose points. Sinner won the fourth set 6-4 and confirmed his place in the semifinals of the US Open 2024.

—ANI

