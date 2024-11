"There is only one Rafa..." Alcaraz's tribute to tennis legend following retirement

Malaga [Spain]: Young Spanish tennis sensation paid tribute to compatriot and legend Rafael Nadal, who bowed out of professional tennis following Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against Netherlands, saying that it has been a blessing to be able to live through his entire career, first as a child watching his idol play, then teaming up with him during his playing days.

The professional tennis journey of 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal came to an end with a straight-set loss to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp by 6-4, 6-4 in the opening encounter of Spain's quarterfinal match against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup on Wednesday morning.

Later, Carlos Alcaraz showcased why he is one of the best out now, levelling the scoreline with a convincing 7-6 (0), 6-3 win against Tallon Griekspoor.

But later, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were defeated 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in the doubles decider which sent the Netherlands into the next round.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Alcaraz wrote, "There will be many more Davis, there is only one Rafa Thanks to you I have become a professional tennis player. It has been a blessing to be able to live your career as a child for whom you were an idol and then as a teammate! The best possible ambassador who leaves an eternal legacy."



Notably, Alcaraz also got to team up with Nadal during the Paris Olympics, during which they failed to get a medal. Head-to-Head, they have played three matches against each other, with Nadal winning two and Alcaraz getting one win.

Speaking after the match as quoted by ATP's official website, Nadal said amid "Vamos, Rafa" (let's go, Rafa in Spanish) chants, "I am the one who should be thankful... to so many people that it is difficult to know where to start."

To the fans, Nadal thanked them for their exceptional support, for always helping him "win the next point" and "pushing him to fight" whenever things got tough.

"In Spain and in the world in general, I have felt super fortunate to receive so much affection," he added.

Nadal extended his congratulations to the opponents, but also his teammates, saying, "I would like to thank the entire Spanish team who are here. All of you have allowed me to play in this Davis Cup. It did not turn out as we wanted, I gave everything I had. Many of the most emotional moments of my career have been with many of the people who are here, it has been a huge privilege. We have achieved so many amazing things together and now it is time for you all to keep achieving them."

Nadal expressed that a player does not want this moment of retirement to truly come, but his body does not want to play tennis anymore.

"You have to accept the situation, I feel super privileged. I have been able to make one of my hobbies into my career, and it was much longer than I would have imagined. I can only be grateful to life," he added.

He also thanked the press, tennis institutions and fraternity for their support throughout that kept him going and also had a special message for his family and team, who were in the stands.

"I am calm because I received an education that allows me to approach my new life with peace of mind. I have a great family around me who help me," he said with a tear in his eye.

Nadal bows out of the sport with 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open singles titles. He also won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022, Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He was also successful in the US Open, winning the title four times in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The 38-year-old secured 92 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour-level titles, including 36 ATP Masters championship trophies. He also secured an Olympic gold medal in men's doubles back in the 2016 Rio Olympics, making him one of three men's stars besides Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi to have completed a career golden slam by winning an Olympic gold and all major grand slam titles.

Nadal is also known as the 'Master of Clay Court', having won 63 of his titles on clay surfaces. (ANI)