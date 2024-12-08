Sumit Nagal opens up about his TPL experience and playing against Rohan Bopanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra): India's Tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has been one of the stand-out players in the ongoing Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6.

Nagal has been playing for Gujarat Panthers in the Men's Singles and Doubles categories.

Gujarat Panthers have made it to the semi-final stage and Nagal is elated with the energy in his team's camp. He added that it's a lovely environment inside the team

"It's a lovely environment. Everyone's very nice and is always there for us. I have enjoyed playing for Gujarat Panthers in these two seasons," Nagal was quoted in a release from TPL as saying.

Gujarat Panthers faced Rajasthan Rangers on matchday one of the league in which Nagal played Indian Tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna in the Men's Doubles Category and lost the tie. Reflecting on the matchup, Nagal light-heartedly said, "He beat me badly on the first day."

Nagal added that it's not easy for him to play Bopanna, since the latter won a slam.

"It is not easy to play someone (Bopanna) who has won a slam. At the end of the day, it's fun to be out here and play against such experienced players," Nagal added.

The Tennis Premier League has been growing every season in terms of scale, competition and quality of the Tennis played. While sharing his experience playing the TPL, Nagal agreed and stated, "It's been great. If you just look at the quality of players this year. You can already see there's a big difference from before."

Lastly, while speaking on his future goals and his career ahead, Nagal stated, "My goal is to aim for top 50 ATP rankings next year and I will do my best to be there." (ANI)