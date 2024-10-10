Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of 2024 season

New Delhi: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be retiring from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 season, announced the sporting icon on social media.

The 38-year-old's last professional event will be the Davis Cup Final, which will be started from Malaga from November 19-24, as per ATP.

In a video posted on his official X handle, Nadal said as quoted by ATP's official website, "Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I do not think I have been able to play without limitations."

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," he added.

Watch Video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1844308861492318594

A 92-time tour-level champion, including 22 grand slam titles, spent 209 weeks at number one in the ATP Rankings. Nadal has been one of the greatest players to have played the sport and a part of the 'Big Three' of modern tennis along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal has won a record 14 French Open crowns, which still remains an unmatched feat to this day.

Nadal's illustrious career will conclude at the home soil of Malaga, where he will be playing for the Spanish Davis Cup, which includes the young sensation, Carlos Alcaraz. The host nation will be playing its quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands on November 19.

The legendary player said that he is happy that his last tournament will witness him represent his country and it will be a full-circle moment for him since one of his "first great joys" was playing Davis Cup final match at Sevilla in 2004.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I have come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004," he said.

"I feel super, super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience," he added.

Nadal, who also has a 12-7 win-loss record this year, thanked his ATP Tour rivals, his team and family (including uncle and former coach Toni Nadal). Despite not being able to compete at top level consistently for the past two seasons, his passion and dedication to the sport never fell. He also said that his son, Rafael has kept him playing for so long.

"To come home and see how my son is growing every day has been a force that has really kept me alive and with the necessary energy to continue," said the Spaniard.

"Finally, you, the fans. I cannot thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment."

"Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon," he concluded.

—ANI