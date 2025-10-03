Hyderabad to host India’s first-ever FIP Silver Padel tournament

Hyderabad: The Indian Padel Federation (IPF) will host the first-ever FIP Silver Hyderabad 2025, with a record prize pool of Rs 15,00,000 — the highest ever for a padel in India. The tournament will feature both Men’s and Women’s categories, showcasing international stars alongside India’s rising talent.

The marquee event will be held from October 12 to 15 and will be played at the KPGBA, Hyderabad, which features three world-class MejorSet padel courts, recognised globally as the finest in quality and performance.

Speaking on the announcement, Sneha Abraham Sehgal, IPF president, said, “The FIP Silver Hyderabad represents a watershed moment for padel in India. With world-class infrastructure, top-ranked international players, and the highest prize pool in our country’s history, this tournament sets a new benchmark. It is not just a competition, but the beginning of India’s journey as a global hub for padel.”

The FIP Silver Hyderabad brings together some of the world’s top-ranked padel athletes, along with India’s emerging stars:

The men’s doubles draw features a mix of experienced and emerging pairs, headlined by Italy’s Denis Tomas Perino partnering Argentina’s Ignacio Piotto Albornoz against the Argentine–Spanish duo of Agustín Torre and Mario Ortega. Spanish depth is evident with Rodrigo Coello Manso teaming up with Boris Castro Garcia, while Guillem Figuerola Santiago pairs with Roberto Belmont Pastor. India will also be represented through Shashank Narde and Manav Sreekumar, who enter as the lowest-ranked pair in the field.

In the women’s doubles, Spain’s Letizia Maria Manquillo Alarza and Laura Luján Rodríguez lead the charge, alongside the Dutch-German duo of Marcella Koek and Victoria Kurz. Other notable teams include Ainize Santamaria Landa with Rosalie Van Der Hoek, the all-Dutch pair Bo Luttikhuis and Janine Hemmes, and the cross-continental partnership of Jessica Marie Agra and Dilara Torssell. India’s Vaibhavi Deshmukh joins forces with Japan’s Sayaka Yoshimoto, adding further international flavour to the line-up.

Men’s Teams:

#56 Denis Tomas Perino (ITA), paired with #56 Ignacio Piotto Albornoz (ARG), will

#42 Agustín Torre (ARG) / #75 Mario Ortega (ESP)

#115 Rodrigo Coello Manso (ESP) / #91 Boris Castro Garcia (ESP)

#125 Guillem Figuerola Santiago (ESP) / #130 Roberto Belmont Pastor (ESP)

#1216 Shashank Narde (IND) / #1272 Manav Sreekumar (IND)

Women’s Teams:

#52 Letizia Maria Manquillo Alarza (ESP) / #57 Laura Luján Rodríguez (ESP)

#80 Marcella Koek (NED) / #93 Victoria Kurz (GER)

#112 Ainize Santamaria Landa (ESP) / #98 Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED)

#108 Bo Luttikhuis (NED) / #109 Janine Hemmes (NED)

#147 Jessica Marie Agra (PHI) / #156 Dilara Torssell (TUR)

#1111 Vaibhavi Deshmukh (IND) / #373 Sayaka Yoshimoto (JPN)

--IANS